Jack Pandl’s Whitefish Bay Inn (1319 E. Henry Clay St.) actually predates the village of Whitefish Bay. When Pandl’s opened, it stood in an area of resorts and beer gardens—a daytrip for Milwaukee residents who arrived by steamboat or streetcar. Light rail worked back then. Although nowadays most everyone arrives for lunch or dinner by car, Pandl’s still maintains its old casual charm. The cuisine is balanced between American and German. The former, like a supper club menu, features duck, broiled whitefish and Angus steaks; the latter, with a decent Wiener schnitzel, beef rouladen and their classic German pancake. Pandl’s remains a North Shore classic.