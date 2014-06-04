Outpost Natural Foods Adds a New Store

The Outpost has always been a bastion of healthy, green living long before it was trendy. Once staffed by volunteers and lofty dreams, the Outpost has grown a lot since its humble 1970s origin as a simple food co-op. Today the Outpost brand has evolved into two cafés and a thriving chain of four stores, including a new venue in Mequon (7590 W. Mequon Road). The Outpost’s popularity has been fueled by its ability to remain true to its ideals of “wholesome living” and sustainability. This commitment, while demonstrated throughout Outpost’s growth, has never been more obvious than at the new Mequon store, which opened May 12.

Among the most interesting aspects of the Mequon Outpost is the building itself. With a LEED Gold certification goal, special care was taken to save the trees that were on the site when construction began in July 2013. Useful objects and materials from the site’s previous building were preserved and have found another life in the new store. Underground cisterns, special pavement in the parking lot and a large rain garden are set up to collect and reuse rainwater. Efficient LED lighting, a system to reclaim heat from refrigerated cases, and one to filter and reuse water within the store have helped to make this the greenest Outpost yet.

For more information, visit outpost.coop.