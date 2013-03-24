The Palomino: Where Vegans and Meat-Eaters Meet

The Palomino (2491 S. Superior St.) is located in a vintage Bay View corner bar. While the amenities include pool tables, most of the customers are here for the Southern-style food. There are classics like chicken-fried steak, a catfish poboy and chicken and waffles. But another side to the menu offers vegan fare. Vegan fried “steak” is made with seitan and has mushroom gravy. It’s a hearty meal. Toffalo “wings” are a vegan version of chicken wings served with ranch dressing. There also is a vegan take on nachos. Add seven vegan sandwiches and you have a lot of creative variety, but meat-eaters will be just as satisfied here.