The Philly Way’s Authentic Cheese Steak

×

These days, the term “Philadelphia cheese steak” is used so looselythat anything with beef and any type of cheese seems to qualify. This is notthe case, however, at Milwaukee’sThe Philly Way (405 S. Second St.),which prides itself on authenticity. This popular Walker’sPoint hangout has been in business for eight years, and owner Dave London spenttime at Pat’s King of Steak in Philadelphia.The Philly Way’sbasic cheese steak is shaved rib-eye and onions cooked on a grill. There is achoice of cheese, but purists will want the “Cheese Whiz,” which makes thesandwich a big gooey mess. A few optional ingredients include peppers andmushrooms. A couple of other sandwiches are available as well. The smallinterior offers just a handful of seats, but an enclosed patio providesadditional seating. The Philly Way’sauthenticity is good enough that it was declared the best cheese steak outsideof Philadelphiaby no less an authority than PhiladelphiaMagazine.