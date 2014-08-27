Quick Coffee and Sandwiches at 600 E. Café

×

Downtown is hardly starved for coffee shops, but it’s hardto argue with the convenience of a café that serves both Colectivo and Anodyneroasts. Convenience is a mantra at the new 600 East Café (600 E. WisconsinAve.) Catering to the area’s many office workers, including those at thebustling U.S. Bank building across the street, it offers a variety of fastsalads, wraps and sandwiches (pick from a handful of menu options or build yourown for $8.49), as well as a walk-up window for clock punchers looking to graba cup on the run. For breakfast there’s baked oatmeal and customizable eggsandwiches, in addition to a selection of inexpensive cookies, muffins andscones. With its high ceilings and attractive brick-and-wood décor, the café isa comfortable respite from the sometimes-hectic cafeterias nearby.

