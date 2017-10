Peter and Maria Scardina recently opened Scardina Specialties (822 E. Chambers St.), a small deli in Riverwest. It is located in the building that was the original home of the Lakefront Brewery. Display cases are filled with a selection of homemade sausages and spiedini made with a variety of meats and ready to cook. Scardina Specialties also prepares sandwiches to go. There are about 10 to choose from, split between wraps and grilled panini. All of them are affordable.