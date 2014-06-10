Rocket Baby Lands in Bay View

One of Tosa’s treasures, Rocket Baby Bakery, has expanded its profile by opening an outlet in Bay View. The new venue (2452 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.) is tucked into a glass, steel and cement storefront alongside Community Bark Dog Wash & Coffee Bar. The small setting lacks the charm of the Tosa mothership, but compensations include helpful service and the small but superbly curated bakery selection. The baguettes are among the best in the Midwest, the croissants are feathery and flaky and the scones are just as they are in England. Open for little more than a month, Bay View’s Rocket Baby has already captured a flourishing traffic in carryouts. The venue has a few tables where patrons can sit and enjoy a cup of coffee or a Danish.