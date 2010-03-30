Sabor: Milwaukee’s High-End Brazilian Churrascaria

×

Sabor (777 N. Water St.)is the only Brazilian restaurant in this area, let alone the only Brazilianchurrascaria. Arrive hungry: For one price, you can gorge on grilled meats.Most are cuts of beef, but there are chicken, pork and lamb as well. Serversdressed as gauchos bring the meats to the table and let you choose whatever youdesire. Beef is available on the rare side. Even vegetarians fare well here,though they should stick to ordering just the first course. This includescheese bread, the salad bar, soup and sides of beans, white rice, mashedpotatoes and fried bananas. The beans and soup may not always be vegetarian,but the salad bar provides a feast. There might be sun-dried tomatoes withfresh mozzarella or a couscous salad, and certainly artichokes and palmitos(hearts of palm). The complete dinner will run $48.50, which is fairconsidering the setting and the quality. But the real deal is the first-courselunch that, minus the meats, is just $9.95about the same price as a jumboburger with fries at any Water Street pub.

