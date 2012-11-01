Milwaukee’s only Central American restaurant is the aptly named El Salvador (2316 S. Sixth St.), located in the shadow of St. Josaphat’s basilica. The menu includes Salvadoran specialties like salpicón, an interesting dish of chopped beef with radishes, as well as a page of Mexican fare. There are also a few items from Honduras, including baleadas, which are tortillas stuffed with eggs, avocado and a choice of beans or beef. The Salvadoran dishes include some excellent tortillas, which are thicker than Mexican ones. A very decent selection of light-bodied Central American beer is available as well. This is a fine place to experience the flavors of Central America. (Jeff Beutner)