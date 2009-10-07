Sassy Cow Creamery’s Humane Practices

×

Where does an apple come from? A bag. What aboutmilk? A plastic jug. Growing up in a culture that embraces fast and convenientfood, many children are showing gaps in their basic knowledge of the worldthey’re living in. Some don’t have a clue about agriculture and thecountryside, and that puts them at a distinct disadvantage when it comes toliving a healthy and balanced lifestyle. A simple trip to a working dairy farmcould be a solution.

In September, Deputy Agriculture Secretary KathleenMerrigan announced a new initiative within the U.S.D.A.'s “Know Your Farmer,Know Your Food” program. Its aim is to help children develop an understandingabout where their food comes from and to create opportunities for local farmersto provide their harvest to community schools.

We’re called the “Dairy State”for a reason. Wisconsinhas more than 13,000 dairy farms and many operators, like the Baerwolf familiesof Sassy Cow Creamery, invite visitors to “stop out and visit” to see firsthandwhere dairy products come from. Along with their families, brothers James andRobert Baerwolf operate Sassy Cow Creamery, a farmstead milk bottling businesswhere visitors can watch through large view windows as dairy products are beingmade. An adjoining shop sells the creamery’s milk, ice cream and other dairyproducts.

The Sassy Cow Creamery sits between the Baerwolfbrothers’ two distinct herds of cattle (traditional and organic) that supplymilk to the creamery. The brothers say the greatest difference between the twoherds is the acreage their feed is grown on. The organic herd’s feed is grownwithout the use of weed killer or commercial fertilizers, while the feed grownfor the traditional herd is grown on land treated with herbicides.

The animals’ health care is administered differentlyas well. For example, if a cow in the traditional herd develops a swollen foot,the Baerwolfs would use an antibiotic to cure the infection. The milk from thatcow is then withheld from the tank while she’s being treated; to be sure it isclear of any residue, her milk is tested before it is collected in the tankagain. For the cattle in the organic herd, antibiotics are not administered.Sassy Cow says that none of the Sassy cows have been, or ever will be, givenrecombinant bovine growth hormones (rBGH).

Regardless of whether they are traditional ororganic, both farms treat their cows humanely, with the same care andcompassion. The Baerwolf brothers are the third generation to farm the landtheir grandfather purchased in 1946. Their love of cows has been ongoing sincethey were little boys helping their parents on the farm. They place the highestvalue on the well-being of their animals and state that every farm-relateddecision is in the cows’ best interest. Sassy Cow gets it: Cows that receivethe best care produce the best milk.

The Baerwolfs’ confidence in the everyday operationof their farm is evident in its transparency. Not only are they not hidinganything, they’re inviting people to visit. Kids need to go on farm trips todispel misconceptions about farming, and also to learn a very important lessonon the origins of what they are eating.

608-837-7766/ W4192 Bristol Road, Columbus, Wis./www.sassycowcreamery.com