Savory Delights at Shiraz Persian Grill

Short Orders

by

Shiraz Persian Grill (2921 N. Oakland Ave.) is unique in the city for its devotion to Persian fare. This modest spot near UW-Milwaukee offers a handful of tables. Much of the food is pre-prepared and on display in glass cases, which makes Shiraz a good place for a quick meal. You will find savory kabobs of beef and chicken along with a few stews (koresh). Shiraz also is very much a place for vegetarians, who will find many pleasing options. Half a block away is Shiraz Persian Market (2864 N. Oakland Ave.). Though small, the shop offers a fine stock of Persian and Middle Eastern ingredients for the home cook.