Savory Delights at Shiraz Persian Grill

Shiraz Persian Grill (2921 N. Oakland Ave.) is unique in the city for its devotion to Persian fare. This modest spot near UW-Milwaukee offers a handful of tables. Much of the food is pre-prepared and on display in glass cases, which makes Shiraz a good place for a quick meal. You will find savory kabobs of beef and chicken along with a few stews (koresh). Shiraz also is very much a place for vegetarians, who will find many pleasing options. Half a block away is Shiraz Persian Market (2864 N. Oakland Ave.). Though small, the shop offers a fine stock of Persian and Middle Eastern ingredients for the home cook.