Serum's Charming 'Hidden Kitchen'

Jefferson Street, just south of Cathedral Square, still retains a few 19th-century buildings. One, a vintage Cream City brick residence, is home to Serum (785 N. Jefferson St.), which bills itself as “the hidden kitchen.” Serum is also very much a bar, built in 2005 when the place was Brio Trattoria. The kitchen offers a menu of casual Italian and Mexican fare. The Mexican side includes basic tacos, tostadas and burritos. The Italian portion offers pizzas, pastas and sandwiches, including a classic Sicilian roast beef. Serum offers a charming setting on one of Downtown's most enchanting blocks.