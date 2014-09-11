Shepherd Express’ Final Street Eats of the Summer

The time has come for this year’s final Shepherd Express ’ Street Eats Mobile Food Fest. The Sept. 12 event will showcase Milwaukee’s growing food truck scene, offering some of the area’s best street food.

Food tickets will be available for purchase at the entrance, allowing you to try as much or as little food from vendors as desired. Lakefront Brewery beer, water and soda will also be available. The more tickets you buy, the cheaper they are and if you buy enough tickets, you’ll receive a free Frisbee sponsored by Marcus Restaurant Group.

More than 20 vendors will fill the streets around Catalano Square. Among the highlights:

â– Chameleon Mobile Cuisine: Build your own white cheddar mac â€˜n’ cheese and enjoy desserts such as upscale brownies, ice cream, key lime bars and cookies.

â– The Fast Foodie: Home of the Globacos tacos, poutine and homemade potato chips with globally inspired seasonings sprinkled on top.

â– Eats & Treats: Classic American cuisine, best known for its waffles on a stick, with flavors including bacon, beer brat and spicy jalapeÃ±o.

â– Margarita Paradise: Fast, flavorful Mexican cuisine, including tacos, tamales, salsa and burritos.

â– The Frozen Cup: Delicious frozen desserts that are dairy and fat free.

â– Urban Caveman: Paleo dining from a food truck made with fresh fruits, vegetables and naturally prepared meats.

â– Hard Wood Café: Pork nachos, burgers, hotdogs, fries and more.

â– Link Up Foodie: Lobster rolls, chicken wings, Low Country South Carolina stew, pulled-pork sliders and more.

â– Flying Cow Pizza: A mobile wood-fired pizzeria specializing in Napoletana-style pizzas, made is small batches with the best flour from Italy.

â– Velspresso: A bicycle café offering coffees, teas, bakery and more.

â– Jericho’s BBQ: Finger-licking barbecue cuisine.

â– Fry Bread N Things: Fry bread as a sweet treat or fry bread with additions such as beef, chicken, hotdogs and chili and cheese, as well as wings, fries and cheese curds.

â– American Euros: Gyros, pita sandwiches and kebabs.

â– The PeachTree: Offers a large variety of Greek dishes to choose from.

â– Simmer Truck: Soups served with French or gluten-free bread, chili and salads.

â– Mom ’N Popcorn: Classic popcorn wagon.

â– Fivestar Nacho: Tasty nacho plates with toppings like shredded pork, ground beef, spicy chicken and grilled vegetables. Or pick a nacho and turn it into a taco.

â– Club Charlies and Bavette La Boucherie will also be open during the event.

After the incredibly positive response we received this past May, our vendors are prepared for a great crowd and we promise to have plenty of cold beer on hand.

While enjoying all this delicious food and drink, sit back at a picnic table and relax to music by the J. Ryan Trio. The Shepherd’s Art Kumbalek will also be making the rounds early on during the event.

Street Eats Mobile Food Fest runs 4-8 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 12 at Catalano Square in the Third Ward (138 N. Broadway). For more information, visit here or contact Heather Pechacek at heather@shepex.com.