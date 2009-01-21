Short Orders (Black & White Cafe)

A casual restaurant has opened on the North Avenue strip, between Vitucci’s Lounge and Pizza Man. Located in the former El Chico Zuma, Black & White (1814 E. North Ave.) is a small place with a color scheme that is given away by the restaurant’s name. Instead of table service, you order at the counter. The light menu includes burgers, sandwiches, chicken wings, a daily soup and a few salads. The large burgers range from beef to turkey to veggie, the wings come with a choice of five different sauces, and the sandwiches include hot dogs, brats, chicken kabob, subs and panini. No alcohol is served, but Black & White offers food late into the night. Closing time is 11 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, and 3 a.m. Thursday though Saturdayperfect for an after-hours snack.

Photo by Miranda Chaput