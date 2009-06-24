Short Orders (Brocach)

Irish pubs usually seem better suited for pints of Guinness and steamed mussels than breakfast, but Brocach (1850 N. Water St.) has broken the mold by becoming a prime spot for brunch on both Saturdays and Sundays. The pub is a charmer, with bars on two levels and an outdoor roof terrace with river and condo views. The Irish tradition of smoked salmon is perfect for this time of the day. Hearty appetites can try the Big Irish breakfast, a heaping platter topped with sausage, grilled tomatoes, baked beans, black and white pudding and toast, plus a pair of eggs to boot. Lighter appetites will find challah French toast and other items sold a la carte. You are not restricted to breakfast fare, either. The menu includes entree salads and an extensive sandwich selection. There is something for everybody, served up with Irish charm in a classic Cream City brick building.

Photo by Curt of Brocach