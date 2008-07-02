Short Orders (Cafe Nation Smoothie Nation)

Shorewood’s Cafe Nation Smoothie Nation (1926 E. Capitol Drive) is a small, unique place to grab a cup of coffee or a dessert smoothie. The latter comes in many flavors. One favorite is the orange dreamsicle, so sweet and creamy that your taste buds will jump with pleasure. Also, try their super fruit smoothie, a tangy blend mixed with a variety of sweet fruits. You can also indulge in a hot coffee or a cold frappuccino. Prices are kept within a narrow range of $3-$4. Seating is limited, as Cafe Nation is more of a walk-in shop for a beverage on the gowhich makes it a great place for a quick, liquid treat on a hot, summer day. (Hannah Jeansonne)

Photo by Kate Engbring