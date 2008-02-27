Short Orders

If you enjoy your chili with a side of music, voting ballots and half-sized pencils, you’ll love the sixth-annual WMSE Rockabilly Chili Contest, which takes place Sunday, March 2, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at MSOE’s Kern Center (1245 N. Broadway). Forty-two restaurants, cafes and bars will compete in four categories: meat chili, vegetarian chili, presentation and display, and heat. Samplers will be asked to vote for their favorites, and the tally will be announced at the end of the event.

A few of the more exotic possibilities include Roots’ Asian-influenced chili with pork bellies, a vegan recipe and a Caribbean chili with beef tongue; Soups On!’s spicy industrial chili with Italian sausage, pepperoni and jalape%uFFFDos and their vegan pumpkin with red, yellow and green peppers, cactus and chipotle peppers; and Good Life’s unique meat chili sweetened with fruit juices and seasoned with cinnamon and nutmeg. WMSE’s Jonny Z and Dietrich will spin rockabilly, bluegrass, country and hot rod music. Admission is $5. Proceeds benefit WMSE.