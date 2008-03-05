Short Orders

The twin clocks at George Webb have seen many diners, hash houses and hamburger joints come and go since 1948, when the first Webb’s opened in Downtown Milwaukee. Sixty years later, the nothing-fancy local chain nudges forward with the addition of fish to its burger-and-breakfast menu. The “pub-style” cod ($5.99) offers a modest portion of four lightly battered pieces of fish along with fries and buttered rye, plus tartar sauce and coleslaw. There is also a lake perch fish fry for a dollar more. It’s a quick and cheap way to avoid red meat and support a Milwaukee institution. Webb is open 24/7.