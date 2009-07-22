Short Orders (Sobelman's Tallgrass Grill)

The name Sobelman’s Tallgrass Grill (1952 N. Farwell Ave.) will ring a bell with anyone who loves a good hamburger. In the ’90s, Dave Sobelman transformed his namesake bar at the rim of the Menomonee River Valley into a destination point on the strength of his burgers. The ones served at the Tallgrass Grill are even better. The difference? Sobelman’s original hamburger comes from corn-fed beef. Problem? Cows weren’t made to eat corn. Grass is their natural food. Grassfed remains a bit more expensive, but customers get more for their moneyliterally. Meatier and bigger because they contain less fat and shrink less, they sit on a perfect country butter roll, with an egg-wash glaze, from Breadsmith.

Photo by Amelia Coffaro