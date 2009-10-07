Short Orders (Waukesha’s Colorful Café de Arts)

×

The old center of Waukesha has been redeveloped over the lastdecade. Though large, somewhat bland apartment buildings and condos areabundant, many 19th-century limestone buildings remain, as do a number ofVictorian wooden residences. This year the Café de Arts (136 E. St. Paul Ave.) opened its doors.It is set in an old wooden home with a color scheme that looks more like San Francisco’s Haight-Ashbury district than Waukesha. The outside isa vivid purple with painted sunflowers. The interior consists of a series ofrooms, and includes a coffee roaster in the front area. The café, which servesa full line of coffee beverages, has a bakery case and a small kitchen. Lightmeal choices include panini, salads,a daily soup, and a deli sandwich that you create on your own. It is refreshingto see independent businesses like Café de Arts.