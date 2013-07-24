The Smoke Shack (332 N. Milwaukee St.) is barbeque in its most casual form. The clever interior seems taken straight from rural Appalachia, but this time of year the place to be is the outdoor deck. The meats are served dry, so five sauces are provided, from a sweet Carolina mustard sauce to an atomic habanero. The meats are from local sources that use no hormones or antibiotics. Note that the capacity of Old Smokey is limited, so if you absolutely must have the baby back ribs, try to arrive a bit early.