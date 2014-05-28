Something’s Savory in Milwaukee

“We are a well-kept secret,” says Savory Catering & Events owner Guy Lamberg. And now the secret is out. This full-service catering business is gearing up for summer and has a unique outdoor menu for any picnic, graduation party, family reunion or barbecue.

Savory Catering & Events was created in 2012 when the well-established Corporate Catering Specialists and Deliciously Different Events catering businesses combined, both having served the area for more than 25 years. Savory creates menus to meet any occasion, including corporate catering, outdoor events, weddings and special events and events in the home. Lamberg, who also owns Prodigal Gastropub, has more than 20 years of business experience and focuses on giving southeastern Wisconsin the best possible service and delicious, quality meals.

“We are an extremely flexible catering company and our pricing is extremely affordable for the quantity of our product,” Lambert says. “Our personal service is exceptional.”

From hot and cold buffets to box lunches, omelet stations and unique tailgates (such as the New Orleans Shrimp Boil and Grill Out), this caterer’s menu options cover the gamut. “Our Savory Grand Buffets and our grilled-onsite company or social picnics are most popular,” says Lambert. Savory also covers beverages and has a full open bar service available. Additionally, the business works as one of the executive caterers at Miller Park—did someone say tailgate?

As Savory’s motto says, they “take the stress out and put the flavor in” by handling all aspects of the event, from planning and execution to equipment, games, decorations, inflatables and entertainment. Another perk is the company caters 24/7, so for those of you with second- or third-shift party plans, keep Savory in mind.

To learn more about Savory Catering & Events (2301 W. Wisconsin Ave.) and its catering and menu options, call 414-342-9909 or visit savorycatering.com.