Something Special from China

While the Emperor of China (1010 E. Brady St.) has an extensive menu year round, their seasonal “special” menus—not available on all days—add even more depth. Those special menus have often featured items from Taiwan, including an item called street vendor chicken consisting of rolls wrapped in tofu skin. For another special, try fried smelt ala Szechuan, a heaping platter of these small filets laced with abundant garlic and chili peppers. The bold approach with these humble fish works well. The Emperor continues to surprise and delight.