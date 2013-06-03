Sublime Sushi

Kanpai (408 E. Chicago St.) opened its doors last summer offering a unique combination of spectacular sushi presentations combined with small plates of Asian fusion. Jalapeño poppers will be filled with wagyu beef—you never know what to expect! But when they first opened there was one item missing on the menu—alcohol. That has long since been remedied and the establishment now offers the expected sakes, Japanese beers and even a few wines. The setting in the former Nanakusa still dazzles, especially the elaborate sushi bar. Be sure to order the buri toro, a nigiri sushi of yellowtail belly. It is sublime.