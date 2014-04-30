Tasty Fish Fry at Wildflowers Restaurant

If you’re seeking a family friendly restaurant with a good fish fry, then set Country Springs Hotel’s Wildflowers Restaurant (2810 Golf Road, Pewaukee) as your next dinner destination. Available every Friday 4:30-10 p.m., Wildflowers’ offers all-you-can-eat beer-battered cod ($13.25) served with fresh fries, a potato pancake with applesauce and hearty portions of coleslaw (deliciously fresh and crisp), potato salad and warm rolls with butter. Or choose the deep-fried perch entrée ($14.25) served with the same sides and cooked to perfection, successfully offsetting the light batter. The broiled cod ($12.50), topped with a lemony butter cream sauce, is served with red potatoes and sautéed veggies—this is definitely a dish to write home about and a great gluten-free option. Wildflowers’ tangy tartar sauce goes well with both the fish and the fries. Also of note is the establishment’s extensive $7.50 Martini menu—try “The Perkins.” Visit countryspringshotel.com to see a full menu. For reservations, call 262-970-5001.

