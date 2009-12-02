Wasabi: Japanese Excitement in Brookfield

×

Over the last few years, Brookfield has seen the most improved diningoptions in the area. Though new chain restaurants keep appearing, you can alsofind serious Indian vegetarian food and some excellent Asian options,especially Japanese. Wasabi (15455 W. Bluemound Road), open for more than a year now,is an elegant sushi bar that makes some intricate specialty rolls. They alsoprepare sunomono. Usually this is a cucumber and seaweed salad with octopus orshrimp, but here it is treated like rolled sushi: The seaweed wrapper isreplaced with thin sheets of cucumber, and the other ingredients serve as thefilling. Some items add a bit of Western fusion. Bata yaki is a starter ofjumbo sea scallops prepared with garlic, olive oil and hints of hot pepper.Delicious! This is a restaurant that always remains exciting.

