Waukesha Station

A visit to La Estacion (319 Williams St., Waukesha) is a most unusual dining experience. It is located in a former railway station that dates to the days when Waukesha was a resort town famed for its mineral water springs. The main dining area is in the station’s former waiting room but there are more seating options including tables in some of the old railroad cars. The menu is Mexican, including all the standards plus a few dishes that incorporate nopales (cactus paddles). The unique setting alone is worth the drive for Milwaukeeans.