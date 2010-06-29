Wauwatosa’s Juniper 61 Continues to Delight

×

Lamb is the type ofmeat that typically should be cooked on the rare side. In fact, in most cases awell-done rack of lamb seems almost criminal. However, it is possible to cookit thoroughly and still have a good, tasty piece of lamb. This is the case withthe Turkish lamb pita served at Juniper 61 (6030 W. North Ave.), the sisterrestaurant of Bay View’s Café LuLu. The braised lamb, which is full of flavor,is served with a salad of cucumber, tomato and parsley. Yogurt feta saucearrives on the side of this fine sandwich. The menu contains many other winnersas well. Though entrees change from time to time, one item that still remainsis the signature juniper porktenderloin encrusted with juniper berries. Theberries impart a unique aroma that works especially well with stronger-flavoredmeats like lamb and venison. Juniper 61 has been open for about 18 months, andthe menu continues to delight.

