Wayne’s Classic Drive-in Experience

If you’re out for a summer cruise and looking for a memorable food spot, drive out to Cedarburg for some tasty treats at Wayne’s Drive-In (1331 Covered Bridge Road). This ’50s-style drive-in serves up classic butter burgers, crispy fries and amazing shakes and malts made with Cedar Crest Ice Cream (which happens to be located a stone’s throw from Wayne’s). If burgers aren’t your thing, try the barbecue pulled pork sandwich, or visit on Friday for a fish fry served with fries, fresh rye bread and slaw. The restaurant has an unusual round shape, which limits seating inside, but there are several picnic tables outside to accommodate additional diners. At peak times, some folks prefer to eat in their cars as at traditional drive-ins or take a brief drive up the road to beautiful Covered Bridge Park to dine al fresco . Open daily from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., but only from April to mid-November. Get there before the season ends.