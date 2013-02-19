Welcome Back Fajitas!

It was quite a surprise when the Fajitas Grill on Farwell Avenue abruptly closed last June, but recently they reopened at 530 E. Mason St., in what was formerly Café Plaza Venezuela. The new Fajitas is considerably larger than the former venue. There is a bar in the front and the walls are decorated with tasteful contemporary Latin American art. The menu offers 12 fajita plate options and has been expanded to include breakfast items. Diners can now expect dishes like chilaquiles and huevos rancheros. The tortillas are still homemade, as is the chorizo. Welcome back.