Wingstop's Fresh, Nuclear Chicken Wings

Miller Park Way, home to the first Sonic in this area, continues to sprout strip malls and chain restaurants. In a building next door to Sonic is another chain new to Milwaukee. Named Wingstop, the restaurant is located in a small strip mall at 2086 S. Miller Park Way. Wingstop specializes in chicken wings and boneless strips. They are served nine ways, ranging from “mild” to the aptly named “atomic,” with a tasty (if a bit nuclear) hot sauce. The wings are freshly cooked to order, so allow for a few extra minutes. Ditto for the fries. More than 20 soft drinks are available in a push-button dispenser, and there are bottled beers available for those who choose to eat in.