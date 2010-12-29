Yum! Yum!’s Tasty Middle Eastern Food

The Middle Eastern food at Yum! Yum! (4125 S. Howell Ave.) lives up to the restaurant’s tasty name. At an earlier visit, Yum! Yum!, housed in a former neighborhood drive-in, offered just four seats at a counter, but a side dining room should be open by now. The menu includes Middle Eastern staples like beef and chicken kabobs and vegetarian appetizers. All of the meat is zabiha halal, which is the Islamic equivalent of kosher. Starters include humus, babaganoog and Egyptian fuul (fava beans). Musabaha is a blend of humus with whole chickpeas. Among the entrees is a decent shawarma with beef served in small, sliced pieces. It is offered spicy or mild. Kafta kabobs, either ground beef or chicken, are quite good. The house specialty is a mix platter that includes an assortment of grilled meats. This is good Middle Eastern food.