10 Great Places to Drink Outside this Summer

We wait all year to enjoy a Milwaukee summer, hopefully on a nice warm day with a cool drink and a beautiful view. Whether you want to look out at Lake Michigan, over our city skyline or relax long one of our many river banks, there are plenty of places to enjoy your favorite beverages. From beer gardens to restaurants, Milwaukeeans can enjoy a wide range of al fresco eating and drinking, weather permitting.

The Cooperage

Expand Photo via The Cooperage - Facebook The Cooperage - Exterior The Cooperage

822 S. Water St.

There’s always something fun happening at The Cooperage, especially in the summertime. The space is hard to beat with a perfect view of the Hoan Bridge, good food trucks, great drinks and enough room for anyone who wants to join. Whether you’re there to enjoy a patio beverage, a local concert, a flea market or a private event, it’s always a guaranteed good time here.

Ferch's Beachside Grille

Expand Photo Via Ferch's Beachside Grille - ferchs.com Ferch's Beachside Grille

100 E. Oak Creek Pkwy., South Milwaukee

Located at the very southern tip of Grant Park in Oak Creek, Ferch’s Beachside Grille has some of the best food, drink and dessert selection you could ask for on the shores of Lake Michigan. Post up at one of their picnic tables, bring your own chairs or set up your spot on the sand and enjoy Wisconsin favorites like craft beer, brats, burgers and frozen custard.

Lion's Tail Brewing Co.

Expand Photo via Lion's Tail Brewing Co. - Facebook Lion's Tail Brewing Co - Wauwatosa Lion's Tail Brewing opens their patio for summer in Wauwatosa (2025)

8520 W. North Ave.

The Neenah brand’s Wauwatosa location has outdoor seating perfect for the entire family, including well-behaved dogs on leashes. It’s a beer garden, taproom and brewery with a packed schedule of live music, food trucks and community events like yoga, bingo and more. They pride themselves on “marrying Old World favorites with innovation and new trends.”

Milwaukee Sail Loft

Expand Photo via Milwaukee Sail Loft - Facebook Milwaukee Sail Loft Milwaukee Sail Loft's patio in summer

649 E Erie St,

The last stop in the southern tip of the Third Ward before you hit the Summerfest grounds, Sail Loft is always bumping on a lovely summer evening. You can roll up in your car, walk in on foot or dock with your boat riverside to enjoy the nautical-themed, healthier food items and well-rounded drink menu. It’s only “minutes away, [but] miles away from ordinary!”

Nessun Dorma

Expand Photo via Nessun Dorma - Facebook Nessun Dorma Nessun Dorma

2778 N. Weil St.

Nestled on a cozy Riverwest corner is the neighborhood gem Nessun Dorma. The cozy inside is hard to beat, but with open windows and treelined streets, summertime at Nessun Dorma is primo real estate for a cool beverage. Known for their extensive beer list and brunch specials, you can find good wine, cocktails and tasty sandwiches any day of the week.

Nomad World Pub

1401 E. Brady St.

Nothing says summer quite like a full patio at Brady Street’s Nomad World Pub, now extending into the cross street of N. Warren Avenue. Colorful furniture, lively beats and can’t-miss sporting events make it one of the best gathering spots on a nice summer day. Their indoor bar, outdoor space and coffee shop next door make it an equal opportunity for morning, noon or night.

Pufferfish

Expand Photo via PufferFish - Facebook PufferFish - Patio The rooftop patio at PufferFish

411 E. Mason St.

“Milwaukee's only rooftop tropical bar” breathes new life into our Downtown, which could use more bars atop buildings. Located on the 6th floor of 411 E Mason St., it’s centrally located to all Downtown offices, making it the perfect happy hour spot for summer nights in Milwaukee. Enjoy tropical-inspired creations and island-style mixology in a sky-high tiki lounge.

Taylors

Expand Photo via Taylor's - X Taylor's Milwaukee - Patio Sidewalk dining at Taylor's

795 N. Jefferson St.

Cathedral Square has long featured Downtown hot spots, but they seem to be disappearing lately. Still, Taylors remains a strong presence on the corner of East Wells and North Jefferson streets. Crossing the rainbow crosswalk that feels like you’re playing the piano keys with your footsteps, you enter a bar known for its cool crowd, good spirits, and even better times, open late.

Voyager

422 E. Lincoln Ave.

Voyager is a wine bar unlike all others—it’s upbeat and unpretentious with a menu of some of the best wines from around the world. On a nice day, outdoor tables off Kinnickinnic Avenue are filled with neighborhood regulars playing chess, swapping creative ideas and emanating la joie de vie. This is your next best bet if you can’t make it to Europe this summer.

The Wicked Hop

Expand Photo credit: Cole Vandermause The Wicked Hop in the Third Ward

345 N. Broadway

The Third Ward is always a hot spot, and The Wicked Hop is a hometown classic. Known for its Bloody Marys and brunches, it’s also one of the best people-watching spots in the city with foot traffic never disappointing. It’s the perfect place to start or end your day of walking around town shopping, sightseeing and taste testing all the great flavors of Milwaukee.