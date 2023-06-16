Outdoor Dining Guide 2023

Illustration by Tim Czerniakowski
Outdoor Dining Guide
Photo courtesy of Barnacle Bud's
Barnacle Bud's patio
Barnacle Bud’s
- 1955 S. Hilbert St.
- Milwaukee
- (414) 481-9974
- barnaclebuds.com
Milwaukee’s iconic Best Kept Secret is not so secret any longer. Tucked away on the Kinnickinnic River, it offers a reprieve from the city with its casual atmosphere and fare. Offering everything from seafood to bar food, from Pirate Punch to Dumpster Punch.
Photo courtesy Beans & Barley
Beans and Barley patio
Beans & Barley
- 1901 E. North Ave.
- Milwaukee
- (414) 278-7878
- beansandbarley.com
A specialty store and restaurant located on Milwaukee's East Side.
There’s a market with everything from groceries to gifts, an all-homemade deli with fresh specials every day, and a café that serves vegetarian and non-vegetarian options for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.
They have a steady commitment to three principles: quality, value, and fun. Stop in and treat yourself to some real, good, food.
Photo courtesy Benson's Restaurant Group
Blue Bat patio
Blue Bat Kitchen & Tequilaria
- 249 N. Water St.
- Milwaukee
- (414) 431-1133
- bluebatkitchen.com
Blue Bat Kitchen finds inspiration in the energy and flavors of street food around the globe. Enjoy some of Milwaukee’s best tacos, shareable appetizers, and more in a relaxed and fun environment that pairs perfectly with Milwaukee’s very first Tequilaria.
Photo courtesy Boone & Crockett
Boone and Crockett patio
Boone & Crockett
- 818 S. Water St.
- Milwaukee
- (414) 212-8115
- boonemilwaukee.com
Situated right at the Milwaukee and Kinnickinnic River confluence, Boone & Crockett's patio hasn’t even reached its final form. Boasting amazing views of the Hoan Bridge and Lake Michigan, it features Taco Moto food truck's permanent home, with a seasonal bar and weekly live music.
Photo courtesy Botanas Restaurant
Botanas patio
Botanas Restaurant
- 816 S. Fifth St.
- Milwaukee
- (414) 672-3755
- botanasrestaurant.com
In the summer, sip margaritas and munch on chips and guacamole on Botana’s open-air patio. It’s spacious enough for large groups and also perfect for a table of two. If the outdoor seating is full, request a table under the covered patio to still take advantage of a summer evening. Both options are a great way to enjoy this casual cantina that offers authentic Mexican dishes.
Photo courtesy Benson's Restaurant Group
The Bridgewater patio
The Bridgewater Modern Grill
- 2011 S. First St.
- Milwaukee
- (414) 299-6556
- bridgewatermke.com
Nestled in the heart of Milwaukee’s emerging Harbor District, The Bridgewater Modern Grill reflects its presence on the historic Kinnikinnic River with a specially crafted menu that explores the essence of fire in fine food.
Photo courtesy Café Corazón
Café Corazón Bay View patio
Café Corazón
- Multiple locations in Bay View, Riverwest & Brown Deer
- corazonmilwaukee.com
The Riverwest location along the Beerline Trail complements the restaurant's bright, fresh Mexican-inspired food. In Bay View, you'll find a quiet, artsy patio tucked away from the hustle and bustle of Kinnickinnic. The Brown Deer location hosts the largest Corazón patio with seating for 60. It too is off the Oak Leaf Trail and will feature its own outdoor bar.
Photo courtesy Café Manna
Café Manna patio
Café Manna
- 3815 N. Brookfield Rd.
- Brookfield
- (262) 790-2340
- cafemanna.com
Celebrate this summer season at our neighborhood gem, nestled within our fresh garden. Enjoy the scenic surroundings as you indulge Manna’s craft cocktails and modern summer cuisine, which is also vegan friendly.
Photo courtesy Camino
Camino patio
Camino
- 434 S. Second St.
- Milwaukee
- (414) 763-0232
- caminomke.com
Tucked away in a narrow alley, you’ll find a lush green landscape at Camino in Walker’s Point. It’s truly a hidden gem amongst downtown patios. Summer is short - come imbibe and get down with some killer bar food in this outdoor oasis while you can. Kitchen open late.
Photo courtesy Centro
Centro patio
centro
- 808 E. Center St.
- Milwaukee
- (414) 455-3751
- centrocaferiverwest.com
An Italian-inspired, full-service restaurant with delicious food, warm service, and a charming atmosphere…seasonal deck & sunken garden terrace dining…exceptional dining experiences to remember…bar centro jazz lounge next door.
Photo courtesy Dom & Phil's DeMarinis
DeMarinis pation
Dom & Phil’s DeMarinis
- 1211 E. Conway St.
- Milwaukee
- (414) 481-2348
- domandphildemarinis.com
Dom & Phil’s Original Recipes are recognized for having some of the best pizza in Milwaukee. There’s also a wonderful menu of Italian entrées, weekly specials, appetizers, and salads and a full bar where you can grab a bite or drink. People love the outdoor patio with a great view of the downtown skyline and the fireworks!
Photo courtesy Benson's Restaurant Group
The Edison
The Edison
- 322 N. Broadway Ave.
- Milwaukee
- edisonmke.com
Opening this SUMMER 2023 The Edison, a sophisticated neighborhood grill, will feature indulgent, new American eats serving coal-fired butcher’s cuts and seafood, as well as other classic dishes. The speakeasy-inspired bar will highlight a curated selection of distilled spirits, nostalgic cocktails with a modern twist, local draft beers and an approachable wine list.
Photo courtesy Five O'Clock Steakhouse
Five O'Clock Steakhouse patio
Five O’Clock Steakhouse
- 2416 W. State St.
- Milwaukee
- (414) 342-3553
- fiveoclocksteakhouse.com
Relax and enjoy your supper club experience on our intimate patio lined with beautiful flowers and firepit. Five O’Clock Steakhouse specializes in serving award winning steaks and seafood paired with a notable wine list, classic cocktails, and outstanding, personalized service.
Photo courtesy Golden Mast
Golden Mast patio
Golden Mast
- W349 N5293 Lacy’s Lane
- Okauchee
- (262) 567-7047
- weissgerbergroup.com
The Golden Mast is a family-run restaurant and special events venue that offers delicious steaks, seafood, and traditional German specialties in a truly unique setting. Its gorgeous views of Lake Okauchee and warm European atmosphere make it a Lake Country favorite. Classic Fine Dining, Lakeside Lounge Patio, Casual Menu, Banquets & Weddings, Marina & Boat Launch, Bay Runner Pontoon.
Photo courtesy Great Lake Distillery
Great Lake Distillery patio
Great Lakes Distillery
- 616 W. Virginia St.
- Milwaukee
- (414) 431-8683
- greatlakesdistillery.com
Open daily, our patio is the perfect spot to relax with friends and family -- human or furry. Check out our hours and current cocktail menu at greatlakesdistillery.com.
Photo courtesy Kegel's Inn
Kegel's Inn patio
Kegel’s Inn
- 5901 W. National Ave.
- West Allis
- (414) 257-9999
- kegelsinn.com
Kegel's Inn Beer Garden is a hidden treasure in the city. Live music from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday; Friday 6-9 and during lunch on Saturday noon-3. Beer Garden menu including kids options and Friday Fish Fry. Happy Hour 4-6 T/W/Th 1/2 OFF Liters & $2 OFF All Burgers & Brats $5 Root Beer Floats. Kegel’s Inn is open Tuesday-Thursday, 4-9 p.m., Friday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m.
Photo courtesy Lakefront Brewery
Lakefront Brewery patio
Lakefront Brewery
- 1872 N. Commerce St.
- Milwaukee
- (414) 372-8800
- lakefrontbrewery.com
For over 35 years, Lakefront Brewery has been crafting dependable, true-to-style beers, giving America’s Favorite Brewery Tour™, and creating fun for all. This summer, Lakefront has added an all-new outdoor bar, bathrooms, and enlarged Riverwalk space. Milwaukee’s iconic, craft brewer welcomes everyone for a beer, some food, and a laugh.
Photo courtesy Motor Bar & Restaurant
Motor patio
MOTOR Bar & Restaurant
- 401 W. Canal St.
- Milwaukee
- (414) 287-2778
- motorrestaurant.com
With a patio overlooking the Menomonee River and its own kayak and boat dock, there is no better place to enjoy summer in Milwaukee. Offering a full food and beverage menu, engaging programming, pet treats and lawn games – it’s the perfect place to make memories all season long.
Photo courtesy Mulligans Irish Pub & Grill
Mulligans patio
Mulligans Irish Pub & Grill
- 8933 S. 27th St.
- Franklin
- (414) 304-0300
- mulliganson27th.com
Enjoy lunch or dinner on their beautiful, spacious smoke-free patio that is perfect for private parties and large groups. You can also catch live music with Ian Gould each First Tuesday of the month, starting in July (weather permitting).
Photo courtesy MOXIE Food + Drink
MOXIE patio
MOXIE Food + Drink
- 501 E. Silver Spring Drive
- Whitefish Bay
- (414) 204-8980
- eatatmoxie.com
Feel like you’re dining in Europe on the MOXIE patio in Whitefish Bay. MOXIE packs a lot of charm into its lush little patio with a relaxed kind of elegant vibe. Serving inspired American comfort food—steaks, seafood, and pasta, along with fine wines and classic cocktails—enjoy exceptional service and a friendly, welcoming atmosphere. Open for lunch Tuesday-Friday, dinner Tuesday-Saturday. Bar and appetizer menu on Sunday afternoons.
Photo courtesy Benson's Restaurant Group
Onesto patio
Onesto
- 221 N. Broadway Ave.
- Milwaukee
- (414) 308-1600
- onestomke.com
Italian for “honest,” Onesto puts a modern twist on Italian cuisine that’s fresh and flavorful. We pair handmade pasta with an outstanding wine and craft cocktail list, elegant service, and a unique menu that has been frequently named among the best Italian in Milwaukee.
Photo courtesy The Outsider
The Outsider patio
The Outsider
- 310 E. Chicago St.
- Milwaukee
- (414) 291-3980
- outsiderrooftop.com
This summer, head to The Outsider, Milwaukee’s premiere rooftop destination. Enjoy twinkling skyline views and weekly entertainment while sipping on creative cocktails and regional small-batch spirits. Fuel up with The Outsider’s menu of shareable snacks, perfect for a night out.
Photo courtesy The Packing House
Packing House
The Packing House
- 900 E. Layton Ave.
- Milwaukee
- (414) 483-5054
- packinghousemke.com
We bring the atmosphere of dining inside to our beautiful outdoor patio. A waterfall, fireplace, flowers, and heaters make for a comfortable dining experience. Enjoy our full menu selection and cocktails on Milwaukee’s design award-winning patio!
Photo courtesy The Pivot Room at Whirlyball
The Pivot Room patio
The Pivot Room at Whirlyball
- 185 S. Moorland Rd.
- Brookfield
- (262) 786-7777
- whirlyball.com
The Pivot Room pairs flavorful dishes with crafted libations packing a one-two punch that’ll have you asking for more. We offer a relaxed yet elevated dining experience featuring fresh takes on classic American cuisine, an expansive rotating craft beer selection, and refreshing signature cocktails.
Photo courtesy PJ Piper Pancake House
PJ Piper patio
PJ Piper Pancake House
- W61 N514 Washington Ave.
- Cedarburg
- (262) 421-8040
- pjpiperwi.com
Start your day off right at PJ Pipers! We’re open early during Strawberry Fest with outdoor seating to make sure you have a great start to the day.
Photo courtesy Red Lion Pub
Red Lion Pub patio
Red Lion Pub
- 1850 N. Water Street
- Milwaukee
- (414) 431-9009
- redlionpubmke.com
Experience a corner of the UK with a menu of favorite British dishes, authentic cocktails, brews and spirits all while cheering on your favorite soccer team. We offer the community outdoor dining as well as onsite and offsite catering.
Photo courtesy of Sala
Sala patio
SALA
- 2613 E. Hampshire St.
- Milwaukee
- (414) 964-2611
- saladining.com
Situated on a quiet street just off Downer, our patio offers a European outdoor, relaxing atmosphere. Without a trip across the ocean, guests enjoy patio dining perfect for a warm evening dinner, a cocktail or glass of wine or stop in for a snack and a drink. You'll feel like you've enjoyed an evening in Palermo or Rome.
Photo courtesy of Benson's Restaurant Group
Smoke Shack patio
Smoke Shack
- 332 N. Milwaukee St.
- Milwaukee
- 414-431-1119
- smoke-shack.com
We’re obsessed with the craft of smoked meat. Our certified humanely-raised meats are dry rubbed, slow smoked, and sauced by you. In some cases, we began smoking your meat yesterday to ensure you get the perfect quality barbecue.
Photo courtesy Three Lions Pub
Three Lions Pub patio
Three Lions Pub
- 4515 N. Oakland Ave.
- Shorewood
- (414)763-6992
- threelionspub.com
Experience a corner of the UK with a menu of favorite British dishes, authentic cocktails, brews and spirits all while cheering on your favorite soccer team. We offer the community outdoor dining as well as onsite and offsite catering.
Photo courtes Tre Rivali
Tre Rivali patio
Tre Rivali
- 200 N. Broadway Ave.
- Milwaukee
- (414) 291-3971
- trerivalirestaurant.com
Located in the heart of Milwaukee’s historic Third Ward District, Tre Rivali offers the city’s best Mediterranean-inspired cuisine and expertly crafted cocktails. Indulge in wood-fired favorites and seasonable ingredients in Tre Rivali’s vibrant dining room or lovely sidewalk summer patio.
Photo courtesy Von Trier
Von Trier patio
Von Trier
- 2235 N. Farwell Ave.
- Milwaukee
- (414) 272-1775
- vontriers.com
A taste of Germany is closer than you think. Located right in Milwaukee’s Eastside, spend hot summer nights on our award winning Biergarten cooling off with our award-winning import beer selection. Not to mention we serve killer food too.
Photo courtesy Kegel's Inn
War Memorial Beer Garden
War Memorial Beer Garden
- 750 N. Lincoln Memorial Dr.
- Milwaukee
- warmemorialbeergarden.com
On the lakefront, the WMBG is in the shadow of the War Memorial building. The WMBG is upgraded with a container bar serving German beer, brats, Vennture Cold Brew Latte, and snacks. Park in the WMC adjacent lot for a free beer. Proceeds benefit the War Memorial and its mission. Dogs welcome! Open Tuesday-Sunday, 11 a.m.-8 p.m., with live music Friday-Sunday, 1-4 p.m. Opens May 26 for Memorial Day weekend.