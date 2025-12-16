2025 Holiday Dining Guide

× Expand Photo by Elena_Danileiko - Getty Images Holiday Dining

Café Manna

Café Manna

Enjoy this winter season at this neighborhood gem located off of Capitol Drive. Sit, socialize and indulge in Manna’s craft cocktails and exciting vegetarian/ vegan winter cuisine.

Carini’s Southern Italian

Carini's Southern Italian

A Southern Italian Restaurant featuring Wood-Fired Pizza from Naples, Italy. Join us for our New Year's Eve celebration from 3:00 PM - 10:00PM, Wednesday, December 31st!

Five O’Clock Steakhouse

Five O'Clock Steakhouse

Make your holidays special! Begin your evening with a classic cocktail at our bar and then relax and enjoy your supper club experience in our inviting and friendly dining room. Five O’Clock Steakhouse specializes in serving award-winning steaks and seafood paired with a notable wine list, classic cocktails, and outstanding personalized service. Holiday special: Buy $100 gift card, receive a $25 gift certificate!

Kelly’s Pot Pies & More

Kelly's Pot Pies and More

Make dinner easy on yourself this holiday season! Our pot pies are crafted with love from the secret crust to the generous filling, each pot pie embodies our commitment to excellence. Our 'Heat-N-Serve' pies are ideal when you need a quick meal. Additional pies available: Shepherd’s Pie, Quiche, Desserts and much more! Frozen options are perfect to keep on hand when unexpected guests arrive. Frozen pies are also available at several specialty stores; visit our website for locations.

Lakefront Brewery

Lakefront Brewery - Swedish New Year

Lakefront welcomes the Swedish community and anyone looking to immerse themselves in Swedish delights and an earlier 5pm "ball drop". Ticket includes appetizers, buffet, dessert, a beverage, and champagne toast.

SALA

SALA

Milwaukee area diners have enjoyed unforgettable meals at SALA and trusted us to be their dining room for intimate dinners and family events for nearly 25 years. Whether you are craving a fresh, delicious, cooked-to-order meal or you want to relax with a drink or bottle of wine at our comfortable bar, we invite you to join us.

The Pasta Tree

Pasta Tree Pasta

Treat yourself this holiday season to great food with quality ingredients. Truly a hidden gem with authentic Italian Cuisine and a vast selection of fine wines. Cozy up to our fireplace and experience excellent service, wonderful food, and a great ambience. Let us cater your next event!