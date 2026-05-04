Expand Photo courtesy of Bartolotta Restaurants Mariana Popescu Mariana Popescu

To study wine is to study people, places, and history. It lives in the rhythm of everyday life at the table, in conversation, in celebration, and in quiet reflection.” —Mariana Popescu, General Manager and Sommelier of Bartolotta’s Lake Park Bistro

Mariana Popescu was a young immigrant from Romania who had been in the city of Milwaukee for a year. She was a host at Bartolotta’s Lake Park Bistro, and it was at the end of a night of service. “I tasted a bottle of Clos de la Truffière” — a vineyard in the Les Chaumées Premier Cru of Chassagne-Montrachet — “And I was absolutely shocked. It reminded me of a very fragrant tree that was on the side of the road of my grandparent’s village next to the cemetery. And I asked myself, ‘How is it possible that this wine takes me back to that moment in time in Romania and reminds me of that one tree? How is it possible? How?’”

Mariana is a dining room virtuoso. Among sommeliers, she is the crème de la crème of those who carefully attend to their diners. She is the sine qua non of those who are curious about wine. Its appellations. Its viticulture. Its oenology. Its culture. Its history. Its psychology. All of it.

You may wish to dine at Bartolotta’s Lake Park Bistro for its 30 years of gustatory success, curated by the internationally celebrated chef and restaurateur, Paul Bartolotta. You may wish to dine at Lake Park Bistro for the culinary mastery of its Chef de Cuisine, Andrea Langler. You may wish to dine at Lake Park Bistro for its atmosphere, energy, and je ne sais quoi français. But you should also wish to dine at Lake Park Bistro for its sommelier, wine director, general manager, and chargé d'affaires, Mariana Popescu.

Mariana’s objective as the Sommelier of Lake Park Bistro is to build relationships with her diners. Relationships she cultivates with her curiosity about wine. Relationships which spring from her love of wine.

An Interview with Mariana Popescu

Expand Photo courtesy of Bartolotta Restaurants Mariana Popescu pouring wine Mariana Popescu pouring wine at Lake Park Bistro (2019)

Gaetano Marangelli: How did you fall in love with wine?

Mariana Popescu: Growing up in Romania, my grandparents had a small plot of vines in the back yard. They would bring us along throughout all the seasons to learn how to take care of them: pruning, tying, plowing, harvesting. The wine was not of great quality, but it was always on the dinner table.

When I started working in hotels and restaurants, I began to realize that the answers to wine questions came naturally to me. I then started to study with intention and realized that wine was an interest of which I never exhausted, and which was very exciting for me.

GM: What attracted you to being a sommelier?

MP: I was drawn to being a sommelier because it sits at the intersection of knowledge and hospitality. It allows me to guide, to tell stories, and to create meaningful experiences at the table. There is also a strong sense of empowerment knowing that you are the translator and ambassador for a winemaker, bottle, region, story.

I fell in love with the art of pairing wine and food. There’s something deeply satisfying about finding that perfect balance—when acidity brightens richness, when tannin meets protein, when flavors echo and amplify each other.

GM: Which wine jobs, wine people,or wine growers have most inspired you?

MP: I am lucky to have encountered various people who were willing to share their knowledge and their approach to wine over the years. So many generous wine lovers have been willing to share their best bottles and wine stories. The way people describe wine—sometimes imperfectly, sometimes poetically—has expanded my own appreciation more than formal training ever could. Some of my greatest lessons in wine have come from hearing how others experience it, their memories, their associations, their emotions.

I remember in 2017, we hosted Alain Brumont at Bartolotta’s Lake Park Bistro for a wine dinner. He makes wine in Southern France—Gascogne and Madiran. Alain is soft-spoken and undemonstrative, but his wines are so opposite: expressive, with big personalities and developed character. His gentle, reserved presence stood in striking contrast to the vibrancy of his wines. That experience reinforced my belief that wine is a powerful form of expression, sometimes saying what words cannot.