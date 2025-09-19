An Interview with Marie Greguska of Discount Liquor

× Expand Photo by Timothy Czerniakowski Marie Greguska Marie Greguska in one of the aisles at Discount Liquor in Milwaukee

Ask anybody who has an intimacy with beer in the city of Milwaukee, “Where do you shop for an extraordinary variety of beer?

The answer is Discount Liquor.

Marie Greguska is the beer buyer, as well as one of the co-owners of Discount Liquor. She tells me how she and her colleagues curate all of what Discount Liquor offers the city.

How many years have you been at Discount Liquor?

My parents, Frank and Irene, opened our first store on 45th and Forest Home Avenue in September 1960. I have worked at the store my entire life. My first job was sorting returnable beer and soda bottles and taking empty boxes up to the registers for the cashiers to use to pack the customers’ orders. We moved from Forest Home to our current location on 51st and Oklahoma Avenue in 1991. My parents opened our second location in historic downtown Waukesha in 1978.

What is your job title at Discount Liquor?

As one of the owners, I wear many hats. In addition to overall management of the store, I do all of the advertising, I share in management of both accounts payables/receivables, I do all of the beer purchasing for our Milwaukee location, as well as all of the domestic and imported specialty food purchasing for Milwaukee, and I am involved in the purchasing of non-alcoholic products and gift sets. Finally, I also make all of our custom gift baskets.

What is the history of how Discount Liquor came to assemble its beer selection?

My mom originally purchased all the beer at our Milwaukee location. She was foremost in creating the vast selection we now stock. She went out of her way to carry imported beers when most other stores at that time were just selling Pabst, Schlitz, and Miller. We became known as the store that any ethnicity could come to and find something from their home country, be it beer, liquor, or wine.

With her innovative ideas as a guide, I took over managing the Beer Department in 1991. And with that same innovative spirit, my oldest brother, Frank Jr., began managing the beer department at our Waukesha location in 1978. His daughter Karen took over the department in 2010. And we’ve been voted Best Beer Selection by Shepherd Express for the last 20-plus years.

How do you account for the success of Discount Liquor’s beer selection?

It’s multifaceted. First and foremost, it’s the depth of our selection. We stock over 2000 varieties of beer. Our imported beer selection is by far the largest in the state. We also go out of our way to seek out the newest and hottest craft breweries in order to get them to our shelves so our customers can stay on trend.

Secondly, it’s our dedication to the knowledge and education of our products. We not only sample every single product that comes into our store, we also read up on trends and reviews, and we travel both domestically and abroad to breweries, distilleries. and wineries.

Like I have always told people, this is not just a job, this is our livelihood. As a family-run business, we live and breathe every single product (beer, liquor, and wine) that comes into our store, and I like to think that passion and dedication comes across to all of our customers.

Finally, it’s our pricing. Our purchasing power allows us to buy products in the deepest quantities at discounted prices. We, in turn, then pass those savings along to our customers.

That’s why we are able to have everyday low prices, a major factor in what sets us apart from our competition. In addition, because we are a locally owned independent retailer—in other words, not a chain store or national big box retailer—we can implement price drops more quickly.

What methodology do you use to select beer for Discount Liquor?

A number of factors go into product selection. Most importantly, we sample every product before it gets put to our shelf. Although everyone has their individual taste preferences, we do our best to make sure we have a product to match their needs. That being said, we also take customer requests and are happy to special order any item a customer is interested in purchasing.

We also go out of our way to talk with brewery owners and sales reps to get their input and suggestions on products currently available and arriving in the future. The amount of support a product receives both by the brewery itself and through advertising will also factor into whether or not we stock the product.

How have you seen demand and supply of beer change in the years you've been in the trade?

Oh, my gosh, how much time do you have? In my 30-plus years in the business, there have been a multitude of changes. Quite simply it comes down to the sheer number of products that are now available.

Back in 1990, there were roughly 300 breweries in the United States, the majority of which were brewing easy drinking lagers or ales. Now there are over 4,000 craft breweries in the United States brewing a wide range of beer styles, the most popular being IPA (in every possible iteration), as well as fruited sours, pastry stouts, barley wines, English ales, German- and Czech-style lagers, bourbon/whiskey/tequila/rum/wine barrel-aged beers, the list goes on and on. Not to mention even some very esoteric styles of beer like Sahti, Gruit, and Braggot.

If you’re looking to try something new, now is the absolute best time! Some of the other big trends we are seeing: a huge increase in gluten-free beer options (both craft and imported. The last few years have also brought an explosion in the amount and varieties of non-alcoholic beer options, both from the craft world and overseas imports. Everything from hop waters to sours to traditional styles.

People are definitely taking a more mindful approach to their drinking now than they have in years past. And finally, the biggest trend of the last year has been the surge in the availability of THC/delta 9/CBD beverages. These products are all non-alcoholic with a portion of them being produced by local craft breweries.

What are your favorite styles of beer?

Well, honestly, that’s a tough question. I find enjoyment to be situational. There are beers I enjoy with food, some I enjoy seasonally, some bring back fond memories, but overall, I’d say I enjoy a nice dark barrel aged beer, or something with more of a malty rich flavor profile.

Which beers should beer drinkers, both experienced and inexperienced, explore at Discount Liquor?

Well, the beauty of having over 2,000 brands of beer with a wide range of styles is that we have something for every level of drinker, from the novice, to the connoisseur, to the beer aficionado, and even the home brewer.