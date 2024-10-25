Anodyne Among the Latest Coffee Roasters to Offer Single-Serve Pods

× Expand Photo via Anodyne Coffee Anodyne Coffee single-serve pods Anodyne Coffee single-serve pods

As more consumers turn to the ease and convenience of single-serve beverage brewing systems such as Keurig, local craft coffee roasters are getting on board. This week, Anodyne Coffee Roasting Co. introduced their single-serve coffee pods.

Anodyne’s single-serve pod lineup includes their signature Atomic Blend and Milwaukee Rockstar Blend varieties, available for $16 for a 12-count box. They’re compatible with most single-serving coffee makers and available at Anodyne’s four locations in Bay View, Walker’s Point, Wauwatosa and the Milwaukee Public Market.

Their coffees are also sold at retail location such as Outpost Natural Foods and Sendik’s Food Market, or online at anodynecoffee.com/collections/single-serve.

Through a partnership with Washington-based iFillSystems, a company that specializes in single-serve coffee solutions, Anodyne has developed a larger pod with a deep brewing capsule that allows the water to have full contact. The coffee is a finer grind, and the pod contains a stronger cloth filter that holds 40% more coffee than most standard single-serve options. The design offers the same bold, rich flavor as Anodyne’s coffee sold by the bag.

The pod foil, filter and cup can be separated and recycled.

“At the end of the day, we want people to have a great cup of coffee—whether they’re in one of our cafes or brewing at home,” says Mason DeWitt, director of sales for Anodyne, in a press release. “By introducing these pods, we’re making it easier for folks to enjoy the local specialty coffee they love, but with the convenience of single serve. It’s specialty coffee that’s trouble-free, sustainable and true to Milwaukee.”

Other local coffee roasters that offer single-serve pods include Valentine Coffee. Their single-serve pods are available in the Royal Mayan Decaf and Brazil Minas Gerais varieties and sell for $1.50 per cup. Valentine touts the pods and packaging as fully compostable. Valentine has locations on Vliet Street and in the Third Ward. They’re also available online at valentinecoffeeco.com/products/k-cups.

Door County Coffee offers about a dozen varieties of its flavored coffees in single-serve cups. The cost is $9.99 for a 10-cup box, and they’re available online through doorcountycoffee.com or at the gift shop near Sturgeon Bay, in Door County.