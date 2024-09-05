Anodyne Celebrates 25 Years with a Party

× Expand Photo courtesy Anodyne Anodyne Bean Plant Block Party Anodyne Bean Plant Block Party

This year’s Bean Plant Block Party celebrates Anodyne Coffee Roasting Company’s 25-year anniversary with skateboarding, rock climbing and live music at Anodyne’s Walker’s Point location, 224 W. Bruce St.

The Block Party takes place 12-9 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22 from 12-9 p.m. on Bruce Street in between Second and Third streets and will feature skateboard ramps and obstacles provided by Cream City Skatepark, a portable rock wall from Adventure Rock, beer from Indeed Brewing Co, snacks and beverages from Station 1846 (City Tours MKE), vintage market by 414Flea, live music, food trucks and more.

Food trucks include Frida’s Cocina, Twisted Plants and Pete’s Pops.

The event is free and open to the public, and skaters of all skill levels are encouraged to participate.

Since Anodyne’s start in 1999 on Brady Street, the company has grown to include four cafes across the city including a 5,000+ square foot roastery that doubles as a unique private event space.

Anodyne Coffee will host the outdoor event from 12–5 p.m. and then shift indoors to the intimate stage for a very special free anniversary concert from 6–9 p.m.

The folks at Cream City will host an open skate session for kids from 12–12:45 p.m. Boards and pads will be provided. Waivers will be required for your child to participate. “With so many skaters and musicians working at Anodyne, this feels like the perfect way to throw a solid party with our local community, cafe regulars, wholesale customers, and the whole Anodyne crew,” says Drew Kasten, digital marketing and design manager.