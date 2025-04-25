April Milwaukee Restaurant News

× Expand Photo via KW Commercial Properties - kwcommercial.com The White House/Sage - Bay View The White House/Sage in Bay View soon to be the home of Mother's/House of Bridges

Mother’s, House of Bridges, an LGBTQ+-friendly restaurant, community space and event space, will open in June in the former The White House/Sage restaurant at 2900 S. Kinnickinnic Ave. The business is led by former Ardent sous chef Vanessa Rose, who began doing pop-ups under the name Mother’s last spring. Mother’s, House of Bridges is expected to open in June in the historic Queen Anne style building in Bay View.

Also in Bay View, doh’P Wood-fired Fare opened at 2509 E. Oklahoma Ave. As the brick-and-mortar vision of Hot Box Pizza, which operated at Zocalo Food Truck Park, doh’p offers wood fired pizza, pasta dishes, and Caesar and panzanella salads. The space features two large garage doors from the building’s history as an auto repair shop pre-2000’s, which open onto an outdoor patio during summer months.

Radix Fermentation is working with the City of Cudahy to open a new brewery and taproom in a former City of Cudahy Fire Department building, 4626 S. Packard Ave. Radix Fermentation owners Adam and Kayla Thomas sold their beers at The Sugar Maple, Draft & Vessel, Station No. 6, Nonfiction Natural Wines and Ray’s Wine & Spirits - Wauwatosa. The fire station closed when the Cudahy Fire Department opened a new station on Ramsey Avenue this past year.

The 84South development on 84th street and Layton Avenue, in Greenfield, welcomed a new Chipotle location. Starbucks and Cooper's Hawk are also close to opening in the mixed-use community space.

Creta brings Greek food to the 3rd Street Market Hall, 275 W. Wisconsin Ave. They’ll feature Greek favorites such as lamb, shawarma, falafel, hummus, gyros, appetizers and charcuterie.

This and That

Expand Photo via Saint Kate - saintkatearts.com Brunch at Saint Kate - The Arts Hotel Brunch at Saint Kate - The Arts Hotel

The Milwaukee Brewers introduced the Brewers Hot Dog Club. Fans can purchase a membership that provides one complimentary hot dog at every Brewers home game starting Friday, May 2. The membership is valid throughout the entire regular season. Club members also receive an exclusive Brewers Hot Dog Club baseball cap. Hot Dog Club vouchers will be automatically loaded into the member’s MLB Ballpark app for use at American Family Field concession stands throughout the ballpark.

The Commodore - A Bartolotta Restaurant, was nominated for an International Design Award Nomination for the revitalization of their historic building on Lake Nagawicka, formerly the Seven Seas restaurant. The award, presented by Hospitality Design, recognizes excellence in hospitality design, innovation, functionality, sustainability, and overall impact.

Mother’s Day brunch options abound throughout downtown Milwaukee on May 11. Bubbles & Brunch at Saint Kate – The Arts Hotel (139 E. Kilbourn Ave.), from 8am to 2 p.m., features brunch favorites, mimosas and mimosa flights. Mother’s Day Brunch at Mason Street Grill (425 E. Mason St.) takes place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will offer a menu of seasonal specialties. Mother’s Day Brunch at the Pfister (424 E. Wisconsin Ave.), 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., will offer traditional favorites along with elevated touches such as a sculpted ice and seafood display.

If brunch isn’t Mom’s thing, Mother’s Day Dinner at the Milwaukee ChopHouse (633 N. Fifth St.), from 4 to 9 p.m., features signature steaks, fresh seafood and seasonal inspired dishes.

The Milwaukee Public Market debuts its first-ever Festival of Flowers, a spring celebration set for Saturday, May 3, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Riverwalk Commons. The event includes live music, seasonal food, drinks, a curated flower market showcasing local growers and artisans, and family-friendly activities such as pot painting and a visit from MKE Urban Stables.

Lowlands Group began a second renovation of their Café Benelux (346 N. Broadway) restaurant in Milwaukee’s Historic Third Ward. The expansion includes a renovation of the original Café Benelux rooftop, designed to enhance the year-round dining experience for guests.

Bräu Buddies is a collaboration beer between Milwaukee’s Lakefront Brewery and German brewer Hofbräu München. The rustic German-style lager features Vienna and Melanoidin malts and is described as delivering a “freshly toasted biscuit aroma, moderate sweetness, and a smooth, medium-light body.” Look for it at Estabrook Park Beer Garden’s opening celebration May 2 through 4.

Cudahy's Pancake House (4753 S. Packard Ave.) changed ownership this month. Owners/founders Ricky and Alicia Gomez opened the popular breakfast spot in 2015. New owners took over the restaurant on April 1.

Closings:

× Expand Photo via Crossroads Collective - crossroadscollectivemke.com Crossroads Collective Exterior Crossroads Collective

Crossroads Collective, 2238 N. Farwell Ave., is closing May 8. As one of Milwaukee’s first food halls, Crossroads served as a launchpad for several food startups, including Heaven’s Table BBQ, Egg & Flour Pasta Bar, Scratch Ice Cream and Ruta’s. It opened in 2018.

But don’t expect the hall to stay empty. The social media post announcing the closure states that, “Now it’s time to pass the torch to a local restaurant expanding into the space, a move that reflects what Crossroads has always stood for: giving small businesses a place to grow.”

Stack'd Burger Bar, the popular Third Ward burger spot at 170 S. First St., abruptly closed after more than 15 years of operation. The restaurant was known for gourmet burgers, vegetarian burgers, beer and craft cocktails.