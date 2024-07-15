Armenian Fest Returns on July 21

× Expand Photo via Armenian Fest Siragan Dance Group of Chicago at Armenian Fest Siragan Dance Group of Chicago at Armenian Fest

Armenia is among the world’s longest surviving civilizations and Armenians have a long history in the Milwaukee area. Since the 1930s, the local Armenian community gathered every summer for a picnic featuring traditional Mediterranean dishes made from old family recipes. That informal picnic has grown into Armenian Fest, a popular attraction for Milwaukee festivalgoers seeking good food at reasonable prices in a warm, welcoming setting.

Although similar in some respects to the cooking of Greece and Eastern Mediterranean or Western Asian nations, Armenian cuisine includes many unique dishes and often draws from a different array of spices and ingredients than the recipes of its neighbors.

This year’s Armenian Fest will be held, rain or shine, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, July 21 on the grounds and in the culture hall of St. John the Baptist Armenian Orthodox Church, 7825 W. Layton Ave. The menu will include chicken and beef kebob, cheese and spinach burek, lamajoun (a pizza-like dish served on thin tortilla dough), sarma and a mouthwatering array of baklava and other traditional pastries. Armenian wine and beer are also on the menu

Traditional Armenian music will be provided by Racine band Mid-East Beat and contemporary Armenian music by Racine’s Stepan. Armenian Fest also features church tours and a culture book selling books, artifacts and Armenian wine by the bottle. There will be also a silent auction

Admission and parking are free.