Artisan Chocolatier Introduces Line of Snacking Products

× Expand Photo: kohlerchocolates.com Kohler Chocolates Snackables Kohler Original Recipe Chocolates Snackables

Christmas is behind us, but with Valentine’s Day, Easter and Mother’s Day on the way, it’s never too late to think about chocolate. (And is there really any wrong time to think about chocolate?)

Kohler Original Recipe Chocolates new Snackables line, launched this past November, is the gourmet chocolatier’s first expansion into snack foods. They’ve combined our favorite salty snacks like pretzels, potato chips and crunchy cheese puffs with their premium chocolate for sweet-and-salty indulgences.

“The expansion of Kohler Original Recipe Chocolates into snack foods provides an exciting new opportunity for our chocolatiers and an experience for our customers,” says Crystal Thomas, head chocolatier for Kohler Original Recipe Chocolates, in a press release. “Our new Snackables add a twist to our product line with beloved snacks covered in our delicious chocolate by Kohler Chocolatiers.”

The Snackables line features chocolate-covered noshes such as Chocolate Cheese Crunch, Peanut Butter Pretzels, Chocolate Chips, Honey-Dusted White Chocolate Cashews and Maple Toffee Bark. In addition, Melts are fun-size options to the brand’s handcrafted chocolate bars.

Chocolate-Cheese Crunch consists of cheese puffs coated in Kohler Original Recipe milk chocolate. The Peanut Butter Pretzels have a layer each of sea salt caramel, a pretzel and crunchy peanut butter ganache, coated with Kohler Original Recipe milk chocolate.

Chocolate Chips coat a Wisconsin-made salted ruffled potato chip with Kohler Original Recipe milk chocolate. Each is dusted with sea salt. The Honey-Dusted White Chocolate Cashews contain honey-roasted cashews drizzled in fair trade and organic Waina Milk Chocolate, finished with a dusting of honey powder.

Toffee lovers will likely enjoy Maple Toffee Bark, two layers of maple caramel and milk chocolate finished with candied pecans. For those that are satisfied with just a taste, Melts are the bite-sized versions of Kohler Original Recipe Chocolates bars. Melts come in a four-flavor variety pack with milk chocolate, dark chocolate, peanut butter and raspberry ganache, coated in dark or milk chocolate.

Kohler Original Recipe Chocolates launched in 2003 with a premier turtle candy, The Terrapin, created by chefs at The American Club. It features a smoky, burnt caramel, finished with salted pecans. The Terrapins are currently available in four varieties: Original Buttery, Blackstrap, Java and Peanut Butter. Other products include trail mix, hot chocolate, ganache, a sugar-free line and more.

Snackables and other Kohler Original Recipe Chocolates products are available at Kohler Chocolates, with locations in Kohler, Wis. and Chicago’s Lincoln Park neighborhood; Woodlake Market, in the Shops at Woodlake, in Kohler, Wis., and online at kohlerchocolates.com.