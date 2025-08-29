August 2025 Restaurant News

× Expand Photo via La Masa Empanada Bar - Facebook La Masa Empanada Bar - Sign (Brady Street) La Masa Empanada Bar's sign on Brady Street in Milwaukee

La Masa Empanada Bar is the latest vendor to sign on at the Milwaukee Public Market. The Argentinian-inspired restaurant, founded by siblings Brad and Megan Todd, features scratch-made empanadas oven-baked to order. Guests can find authentic fillings such as Argentine Beef with raisins, olives, and hard-boiled egg, along with vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free options.

Expand Photo: Adam Levin Nunnemacher Estate/Wildenberg’s Evergreen Hotel Nunnemacher Estate/Wildenberg’s Evergreen Hotel today

Those who’ve spent time working, shopping or playing on South 27th Street, a.k.a. Highway 41, over the years are likely familiar with the long-vacant Wildenberg Hotel (3774 S. 27th St.), a historic cream city brick structure set back off the busy strip. After failed attempts by various business owners to resurrect the space, convenience store/gas station operator Mandeep Dhawan is planning to renovate the two-story building with a commercial kitchen and banquet hall.

The building, originally constructed in 1854 for entrepreneur Jacob Nunnemacher, had also served as a hotel, a campground, a mobile home court, a rooming house, and a tavern over the years.

Outlaw Oyster will open a second location September 10 in Bay View, within Crafty Cow (2675 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.). Outlaw Oyster will feature the same menu as its Wauwatosa location, with oysters, smoked fish sandwiches, lobster rolls, tinned seafood, and creative takes on coastal fare.

This and That

In the spirit of Labor Day, Milwaukee chef and restaurateur Michael Feker is rallying business leaders, corporate heads and associations to support Flavor Soldiers Boot Camp, his new initiative to empower the next generation of local food entrepreneurs and hospitality leaders. The Flavor Solider Boot Camp is focused on the buying local and strengthening Wisconsin’s food economy.

According to the press release, “Chef Feker is founder of the nonprofit Culinary and Hospitality Education Foundation (CHEF), which equips military veterans, minorities and career changers with the skills to launch and grow successful culinary ventures.” Feker is the owner and executive chef of IL Mito Trattoria e Enoteca, Zesti Global Eatery, and IL Mito Café, and has appeared in television and radio spots.

Expand Photo by Tyler Nelson

Severe flooding over the weekend of Aug. 9 and 10 affected residential and business properties, including several bars and restaurants. The Lowlands Group’s Café Hollander – Wauwatosa is currently working through extensive renovations to the lower-level kitchen, which sustained severe damage from rising water levels along the Menomonee River. Lowlands Group’s sister restaurant, Buckatabon, located across the street from Hollander in the Tosa Village, was not damaged by the flooding and is extending hours to provide additional hours and scheduling flexibility for displaced staff from Café Hollander - Wauwatosa.

Other bars and restaurants that sustained severe flood damage include José's Blue Sombrero (7615 W State St., Wauwatosa); The Mothership (2301 S. Logan Ave.); Ian's Pizza (146 E. Juneau Ave.); The Newport (939 E. Conway St.,); The Slow Buffalo (3872 S. 92nd St.). Some have reopened while others are still undergoing cleanup and renovations; check in on their social media pages for the latest updates and hours.

Erv’s Mug (130 W. Ryan Road, Oak Creek) owner Danielle Baerwald has been honored “Wisconsin Restaurateur of the Year” by the Wisconsin Restaurant Association. Baerwald’s father, Erv Jr. and her mother, Barb Kazik, founded Erv’s Mug in 1979. Baerwald is a Marquette Law School graduate and an estate attorney, but her heart belongs to hospitality.

On Aug. 20, George Webb made good on its traditional promise to provide free burgers to hometown fans if the Brewers would win 12 games in a row. The Brew Crew accomplished that feat on Aug. 13. It was estimated that the diner chain handed out approximately 200,000 burgers (including about 100,000 free burger vouchers).

The George Webb prediction dates to the 1940s to the then-minor league Milwaukee Brewers and has only been realized twice in the restaurant’s history—in 1987 and 2018.

Expand Photo by Sandy Reitman Koppa's Fulbeli Deli - Exterior Koppa's Fulbeli Deli

Koppa’s Fulbeli Deli (1940 N. Farwell Ave.), now under new ownership, has added Indian Eats to its menu of deli offerings. The authentic Indian dishes include bowls, combos, naan offerings, and desserts.

Seven Acre Dairy Company (6858 Paoli Road, Belleville) is launching its “Women and Food Dinner Series” starting September 3. Highlights include local talent such as Inga Orth (a.k.a. Inga Witscher), a cook, fourth-generation dairy farmer, licensed cheesemaker, and former host of PBS' “Around the Farm Table.” The series also features America's top female culinary talent such as Michelle Wallace (Top Chef Wisconsin Fan Favorite); Gesine Bullock-Prado (Best-Selling Author and Host of the Food Network’s Baked in Vermont); Pyet DeSpain (Winner of Gordon Ramsey’s Next Level Chef); and many more.

Tickets for the Women in Food Dinner Series range from $45 to $150. Learn more at https://sevenacredairyco.com/women-and-food.

The Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra has partnered with Indulge Catering Company, a subsidiary of Milwaukee brand A Bianchini Experience, for hospitality services at the Bradley Symphony Center. A Bianchini Experience is led by Marta Bianchini (CEO) and Marc Bianchini (Executive Chef), co-founders of Cubanitas and Osteria del Mondo. Indulge Catering Company is Bianchini’s newest venture.

Indulge will oversee all hospitality at the Bradley Symphony Center, including the bars, food kiosks, and sit-down dinners for MSO concerts to private catering events.

Closures

Pizza Man closed their location at the Mayfair Collection, 11500 W Burleigh St., Wauwatosa. Their East Side location on Downer Avenue remains open.

Chilango Express (7030 W. Lincoln Ave., West Allis) closed Aug. 3, after 15 years in business. Owners Juan and Guadalupe Ortiz expressed gratitude to their customers in the closure announcement on social media but didn’t provide a reason for the closure. The restaurant was known for scratch-made tortillas, tacos and jumbo quesadillas.

Triple Taproom (2018 E. North Ave.) closed Aug. 5. The Taproom was a collaboration among brewers 3 Sheeps Brewing, Door County Brewing Co. and Hacienda Beer Co.

Pop’s Custard (N87 W16459 Appleton Ave., Menomonee Falls) is closing on Aug. 31 after 45 years in business. In a Facebook post, the restaurant cited post-COVID challenges and rising food and labor costs as reasons for the closure. Pop’s was known for frozen custard, shakes and malts, burgers, hot dogs and sandwiches.