Beatrix Foods' Playful, Tasty Vegan Fare

In her 1909 classic, The Tale of the Flopsy Bunnies, author Beatrix Potter wrote, “It is said that the effect of eating too much lettuce is soporific.” There’s nothing sleepy, however, about any plant-based foods when prepared creatively. Melanie Manuel of Beatrix Foods—the name a nod to Potter, Manuel’s favorite childhood author—crafts scratch-made vegan delicacies for pop-up events and catering, with a brick-and-mortar location in the works for spring 2018.

Manuel’s paternal grandmother lived on a farm in Kansas, and Manuel has pleasant memories of picking fresh vegetables and watching her grandmother cook and bake, often without using recipes. Manuel also comes from a military family that often lived abroad, so she was influenced by world cultures and cuisines.

After visiting a People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) booth when she was 16, Manuel became a vegetarian and never looked back. “I always grew up with animals,” she says, “most were rescues—the more pathetic, the better—and my grandparents had animals on their farm.” In addition to ethical reasons behind going vegan, Manuel also felt the positive health benefits of eating a plant-based diet.

An appreciation for Midwestern sensibility, along with Milwaukee’s Lake Michigan shore, arts and culture, and vast green space, led Manuel to settle in Milwaukee. As a teacher who always cooked and catered on the side, Manuel met other vegetarians and vegans, and realized there is a market here for “rabbit food, reinvented.”

Her first vegan pop-up event was a success. “It was amazing. All these people came, and I sold out of food in an hour. I met new people, and I’ve been doing this ever since,” she said. She enjoys creating vegan versions of traditional meat dishes, but also playing with vegetables and bringing out new flavor combinations.

The pop-up event model has worked well and helped Manuel develop a brand identity. Most Beatrix Foods’ events are themed and have previously included an Italian night, and taco night at Eagle Park Brewing.

Attendees at Garlic Fest this past June had the chance to try Manuel’s vegan arancini (fried risotto ball) filled with almond ricotta and topped with tomato sauce. Other event hits include Korean barbecue jackfruit sliders, chocolate stout cupcake and vegan brats, the latter of which were part of a brat and Chicago hotdog faceoff for a Brewers event.

For catering, Manuel tries to tailor food to what the client wants. Beatrix Foods has catered for Mandel Group’s events at their condos and Downtown developments, as well as for bridal showers and parties. Manuel also leads cooking classes and offers private consults for people who want to switch to a vegan lifestyle, but aren’t sure where to start.

Manuel has been seeking locations for a brick-and-mortar eatery on the East Side, or in Shorewood or Walker’s Point. She plans to offer a full cocktail menu, weekend brunch and take-out, with specials such as fishless fish fry Fridays. “I want to have a combination of elevated food and to be internationally inspired and playful, with some indulgence on stuff that vegetarians and vegans can’t get everywhere, but that omnivores would still like and appreciate,” she said.

Upcoming events include a four-course Octoberfest event on Monday, Oct. 23 at The National (839 W. National Ave.); and Beatrix Foods’ one-year anniversary party on Tuesday, Nov. 7 at Draft & Vessel (4417 N. Oakland Ave.), which includes a vegan hot dog eating contest to raise money for Milwaukee Pets Alive.

Manuel is happy with her relocation to Milwaukee and is grateful for the community support. She also found a new furry friend—Alastair, a white floppy-eared bunny adopted from a farm in Viroqua.

For more information, to place an order or to register for the upcoming events, visit beatrixfoods.com.