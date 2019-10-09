What’s On Tap: Milwaukee Beer Events for Oct. 10-16, 2019

× Expand Photo credit: Eagle Park Brewing Company

This week is highlighted by a total of seven new beer releases (and re-releases), including the latest in Lakefront's "My Turn" series, Broken Bat's bourbon barrel-aged barleywine, a Belgian Tripel from Gathering Place and Milkshake IPA from Eagle Park. Also, 1840 Brewing Company will be cracking open a few vintage bottles from their cellar and pouring them in the taproom only.

All Week

Vintage Bottle Week @ 1840 Brewing Company (342 E Ward St)

1840 Brewing Company is pulling a different beer daily from their archive from Wednesday to Sunday. On Wednesday, they’ll have Sumerian Origin Wheat Ale fermented in red wine barrels and bottled in August 2017. On Thursday, they’ll crack open Euphonium Brett Saison fermented and dry-hopped in white wine barrels and bottled in May 2018. See the full list here.

Thursday, Oct. 10

Lakefront Brewing and Great Lakes Brewing Tap Takeover @ Nessun Dorma (2778 N Weil St), 4-10 p.m.

Representatives from both breweries will be on site to talk about their beers. Two collaboration beers will be on tap: Cost to Costa Coffee Blonde Ale and Ludicrous Lager Imperial Schwartzbeir. And both breweries will also bring a selection of other beers that will be available on tap and in bottles.

My Turn: Ted (Apple Ale) Release Party @ The Mecca Sports Bar and Grill (1134 Vel R. Phillips Ave.), 6-10 p.m.

Lakefront’s My Turn series gives employees of the brewery the unique opportunity to develop a one-off beer based on their own personal tastes. The latest release from the series is a medium-bodied Apple Ale created by Ted, Lakefront’s bottling line technician.

Maplewood Brewing Welcome Party @ The Brass Tap (7808 W. Layton Ave.), 6-11 p.m.

Chicago’s Maplewood Brewery & Distillery is slowly making their way onto store shelves in liquor and grocery stores in Wisconsin. The Brass Tap is opening up their taps to a small selection of beers from the brewery, which is located in Logan Square just off the Blue Line of Chicago’s L Train. Beers on tap will include Charlatan Pale Ale, Fizzle Drizzle Cherry Almond (Sour), Juice Pants NEIPA, Cannoli Cakes Golden Ale and more. See the full list here. If you miss this opportunity to try a beer from Maplewood, they’ll be sampling at Discount Liquor Milwaukee (5031 W. Oklahoma Ave.) on Friday from 4-7 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 11

Low pHunk pHriday @ MobCraft Beer (505 S 5th St), noon-midnight

MobCraft is celebrating their gold medal winning Low pHunk Sour Ale by offering pints all day for $3. LowpHunk Tropical Fruit and Low pHunk Citrus will also be on tap for $6. Both the head of their sour program, Adam, and the owner, Henry, will be hanging out in the taproom and getting “pHunky.” See full event details here.

Re-Release of 2018 Barrel-Aged Barleywine @ Broken Bat Brewing Company (231 E. Buffalo St-Lower Level), 3-11 p.m.

Broken Bat stowed away 10 cases of bombers of their 2018 Brandy Barrel-Aged Barleywine bottled last fall and, according to the brewery, they’re excited to bring it back. The Barleywine was barrel-aged with maraschino cherries and orange slices. There are only 120 bombers available for sale which won’t last long.

Release of 2019 Louie’s Resurrection (Bourbon Barrel-Aged Amber Ale) @ MKE Brewing Company (1128 N. 9th St.), 4 p.m.-midnight

MKE Brewing has been setting some of their Louie’s Demise Amber Ale aside to be bourbon barrel-aged to make Louie’s Resurrection since 2008. The 2019 version will be available at the brewery and on retail shelves on Friday.

Saturday, Oct. 12

Limb Shaker Release Party @ Gathering Place Brewing (811 E. Vienna Ave.), noon-10 p.m.

Limb Shaker is a Belgian-style Tripel with Door County cherries. The first kegs will be tapped at noon with a limited number of bottles available for sale. They’ll also be re-releasing Prière Belgian Single.

Double Beer Release Party @ Eagle Park Brewing Company (823 E. Hamilton St.), 11 a.m.-midnight

Eagle Park is on fruit overload this weekend. They will be releasing their Shake Weight Milkshake IPA brewed with strawberry, tangerine, pineapple, vanilla and lactose sugar in collaboration with The Brass Tap. They’ll also release Strawberry Kiwi Lime Slush Sour Ale with strawberry, kiwi and lime.

Wednesday, Oct. 16

Gier Bier Release Party @ MobCraft Beer (505 S 5th St), 6-8 p.m.

Gier Bier is a unique creation with an interesting backstory, which is why this release party will also include a free presentation in the brewery to go over the history and science behind creating it. Yeast for Gier Bier was gathered from the ruins of the historic Falk Brewery in Milwaukee (in operation from 1856-1892).