What’s On Tap: Milwaukee Beer Events for Oct. 24-30, 2019

From Oct. 21-27, 2019, several local brewers are participating in Drink Local Think Global's Craft Beer Week. Participating breweries include: The Explorium Brewpub, Lakefront Brewing Company and the Kenosha Brewing Company. A portion of taproom sales from each of these breweries will be donated to provide clean water to those in need.

Here's a roundup of all of the beer-related events happening in the city this week. Third Space releases it's annual Haunted Barrel Candy Bar Porter while the brewers at Raised Grain introduce the first batch in the new "Brewers' Chaos" series brewed on a ten gallon pilot system.

If you know of an event that should be on this list, send the information to cole@shepex.com.

Thursday, Oct. 24

Drink for Good @ Good City Brewing (2108 N. Farwell Ave.), 11 a.m.-midnight

Every Thursday in October, Good City is supporting the Next Door Foundation by donating a dollar from every beer purchased of the brewery's "The Goods" list (Risk, Motto, Detail, Reward, Pils and Spare Time). Next Door supports the intellectual, physical and emotional development of children by partnering with their families for success in school and the community.

Give20 Night for Housing First Milwaukee @ Third Space Brewing (1505 W St Paul Ave), 4-9 p.m.

Give20 is a new charitable giving program launching this week at Third Space. 20 percent of beer sales in the taproom on Oct. 24 will be donated to Milwaukee County's Housing First Initiative. The immediate goal of this organization is to help purchase start-up housing kits for people moving from tent city into permanent housing.

Saturday, Oct. 26

Haunted Barrel Candy Bar Porter Bottle Release @ Third Space Brewing (1505 W St Paul Ave), 11 a.m.-10 p.m.

Haunted Barrel is an imperial porter aged for six months in rum and bourbon barrels. A limited quantity of 750 ml bottles will be for sale starting at 11 a.m. as well as two special 500 ml variants—Haunted Jubilee and Haunted Toffee. All three will be on tap. Haunted Jubilee mimics the flavor profile of a rum-infused cherries jubilee dessert but swaps in raspberry instead of cherry. The Haunted Toffee had carmelized sugar and additional cacao added and was aged in bourbon barrels. All bottles are $20. It's also a Halloween party, so the best costume will earn you a bottle of 2018 Haunted Barrel.

2x Can Release @ Eagle Park Brewing Company (823 E Hamilton Street), 11 a.m.-midnight

Eagle Park will be releasing two beers in cans on Saturday. EZ Swords NEIPA is made with Sabro cryo and Citra hops and comes in at 8.5 percent ABV. Boysenberry Pie Sour Ale is made with cinnamon, vanilla and... you guessed it... boysenberry and comes in at 5 percent ABV.

MKE Halloween Party @ Milwaukee Brewing Company (1128 N. 9th St.), 9 p.m.-midnight

The 2019 version of Louie's Resurrection (Bourbon Barrel-Aged Louie's Demise Amber Ale) and Sasquatch Pumpkin Porter will be on tap. Festivities include live music, a costume contest and a photo booth.

Sunday, Oct. 27

Sugar Maple Brewery Series: Eagle Park @ The Sugar Maple (441 E Lincoln Ave), 4-6 p.m.

Sugar Maple will welcome Eagle Park Brewing for a meet and greet with the men behind the beers and a sampling of their brews. The sampling lineup includes: Milkshake IPA, Citra on the Dock of the Bay NEIPA, Let's Get Tropical Sour Milkshake IPA, Bahama Mama Fruited Sour, Coco Kleiber Imperial Stout and Runkle Dunkle.

Monday, Oct. 28

Milwaukee On Tap: John Gurda @ Good City Brewing (2108 N. Farwell Ave.), 7:30-8:30 p.m.

Local historian John Gurda will take a lively look back at the beverage that made Milwaukee famous. The perfect mix of good water, abundant ice and a huge German population made Milwaukee a logical center of the brewing trade. The $10 ticket includes admittance to the talk and a 16 oz. can of Good City's Home Lager that was released earlier this year.

Tuesday, Oct. 29

Brewers' Chaos Series Release #1: Brew It To 11 IIIPA @ Raised Grain Brewing Company (1725 Dolphin Dr., Waukesha)

The brewers at Raised Grain got their hands on Brewmaster Scott's ten gallon pilot system to brew an 11 percent ABV triple IPA. This is the first release in Raised Grain's Brewers' Chaos Series.

