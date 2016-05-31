The Beers of Summer

Image via Jeremy Keith, Flickr CC

From light patio sippers to more complex summertime creations, Lakefront Brewery, Enlightened Brewing Company and Sprecher Brewing Company are starting the season out right with new brews and old favorites.

1. Lakefront Brewery

“We are introducing a new summer seasonal, SMaSH Ale, a style defined by its acronym: single malt and single hop. We are aiming for a lighter, easy drinking, patio, boat or beach sipper. It showcases the subtle flavors of the exclusive Willamette hops and Vienna malts.

“Although available year round, our 100% Organic Belgian White shines brightest in the summer. The addition of wheat gives the body a smooth, somewhat sweet flavor to dance with the spicy nuances of coriander and orange peel with a spritzy carbonation leading to a clean, crisp finish.”

—Andrew Jungwirth, office administrator, Lakefront Brewery

2. Enlightened Brewing Company

“We’ll be releasing a pale wheat called The Daily Stipend. It’s a simple wheat beer recipe as far as the grain bill. We’re also single-hopping this one with a fairly new hop called Mandarina Bavaria. It’s an awesome high alpha-acid hop from Germany that smells amazingly like mandarin oranges or tangerines. We’re going to make this wheat beer more bitter than any of the German or Belgian wheat beers you’d find out there. It’ll be similar to 3 Floyds’ Gumballhead. Light bodied, effervescent and bitter with some enhanced mouth feel from Briess red wheat.

“We’re also releasing and brewing a single-hopped saison through the summer called The Human Condition. We used a French saison yeast and solely Simcoe hops to make this 6.0% ABV ale. It’ll be right for summer because it’s packed with flavor, but very dry and drinkable. The yeast adds fruity and spicy esters that remind you of lemon citrus, clove and cinnamon. Plus, Simcoe is one of our very favorite hops.”

—Tommy Vandervort and James Larson, owners, Enlightened Brewing Company

3. Sprecher Brewing Company

“We have three new radlers coming out. Radlers are wheat beer mixed with fruit juice. We introduced a grapefruit last summer and are joining it with mango, peach and orange this summer. We will also be introducing three new hard sodas. Hard Orange Cream, Hard Cola and Hard Cherry Cola will be joining our Hard Root Beer, Hard Ginger Beer, and Hard Apple Pie offerings. We also will have our Bohemian Pilsner out for the summer as well as our American Pale Ale. Finally we will be introducing a whole-cone hop Belgian-style wit beer that hasn’t been named yet.”

—Jeff Hamilton, president, Sprecher Brewery of Sprecher Brewing Company, Inc.