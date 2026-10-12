Biodynamic Wine & Troon Vineyards

× Expand Photo courtesy of Troon Vineyard and Farm Troon Vineyard in Oregon Troon Vineyard in Oregon

“Is there such a thing as the right kind of wine?”

It was a question I asked Neal Rosenthal, a legendary importer of great European wine. Neal’s company, Rosenthal Wine Merchant, is one of the wine import companies which set a standard for wines made honestly — without herbicides and pesticides in the vineyards, with little if any sulfur or chemical additives in the cellar. I expected Neal to answer diplomatically, with a wine merchant’s sensitivity to the wildly disparate tastes of oenophiles.

He did not.

“Of course there’s a right kind of wine!” Neal bellowed back to me, with the ire of an offended lion.

“Is there such a thing as the right kind of wine?” is a kind of question I’m also asked. And after I answer my questioners the way Neal answered me, they ask me, “Why?’

While I was in Ashland, Oregon for a playwriting residency late this spring, I visited Troon Vineyards in Applegate, Oregon, an estate which converted from conventional to biodynamic viticulture and viniculture. After my visit to Troon Vineyards, Craig Camp, the general manager of the vineyards, occurred to me as an ideal authority to answer the question, “Why is there such a thing as the right kind of wine?”

Why Biodynamic Wine?

An Interview with the General Manager of a Biodynamic Vineyard

Gaetano Marangelli: Why did Troon Vineyards convert from conventional to biodynamic winegrowing and winemaking?

Craig Camp: When I arrived here in 2016, I felt this site had great potential but had been aggressively farmed for too many years. The life had been stolen from the soil and needed to be reborn. I felt biodynamics, which I see as a natural probiotic strategy for soil health, was the solution that would reinvigorate the farm. It has been exciting to see that we have accomplished that goal.

GM: What is the history of the estate's conversion?

CC: When I arrived in 2016, I began the process of eliminating all non-organic practices. By 2017 we were exclusively biodynamic and organic in practice. We were certified organic in 2019, Demeter Biodynamic in 2020 and Regenerative Organic Certified® in 2022, achieving Regenerative Organic Gold Certified® in 2024. (Certified organic tells you what you can’t do, biodynamics teaches you how to think and understand your farm as a living organism, Regenerative Organic Gold Certified measures your results and makes sure you are actually making things better.)

Expand Phtoo courtesy of Troon Vineyard and Farm Processing grapes - Troon Vineyard Processing harvested grapes at Troon Vineyard in Oregon.

GM: Troon Vineyards practices natural viticulture, as well as natural viticulture. Why are both integral to the wine you're making?

CC: To me, natural viticulture and minimalist winemaking (a term I prefer to natural winemaking) are part of a continuum. They are one and the same. The goal of both is to express the unique personality of your farm. You work hard to produce distinctive fruit, then the goal in the cellar is to amplify that personality, not to change it.

GM: Advocates of natural and biodynamic wine—like me—say that those wines taste better than wines made conventionally. What differences can those advocates—and you—taste between the wines Troon Vineyards made before converting to biodynamics and those Troon Vineyards makes now?

CC: What always stands out to me about biodynamic wines is that they just taste alive. Vivacious and full of energy. That is what nature gives us and it is our mission to express that energy in our wines.

GM: How would you illustrate for readers the differences between wines classified as organic, biodynamic, and natural?

CC: Organic tells you what you can’t use, while biodynamics is a proactive practice to improve the life of your farm. It is a discipline that gives you a foundation to build on while you discover what works on your farm as each farm is an individual, living organism. Biodiversity is the way nature evolved and we only seek to cooperate with nature’s plan.

Natural wine is a term that is without meaning or real definition. While our wines certainly qualify as natural, we believe in certification. We produce only certified biodynamic wine so that consumers can know exactly what they are drinking. We express that transparency with the QR codes on our back labels that lead to webpages that tell everything about our wines. That includes nutritional information and all winemaking dates.

GM: How can readers order wines from Troon Vineyards?

CC: Please visit our website at www.troonvineyard.com