Brewery Spotlight: Good City Brewing

The story may seem familiar, two grad school buddies make Milwaukee their home, meet their future brewmaster and the rest is history. Hardly.

David Dupee, an attorney by trade, started CraftFund, you know, how MobCraft got their start? And Dan Katt’s company, CraftMKE, helped Lakefront Brewery with their expansion. Not to mention Andy Jones, Good City's brewmaster, who went to school at UC-Davis for their master brewer program and boasts an internship at Goose Island Brewing (Chicago) and work history at Lakefront Brewery on his resume.

Now these guys are setting out to create a space for the Eastside, and the rest of Milwaukee, to be able to “seek the good”. Their space boasts a family friendly vibe with seating for 30, a fireplace, private space for up to 35 and extra wide sidewalks for their customers to soak up that beautiful Wisconsin weather. Not to mention a kitchen that has Chef Davies creating small plates and possible beer dinners. Good City hopes to open with seven beers on their 16 available taplines, explore self-distribution shortly after opening and have limited tours.

Just after my last visit to Good City, their brewing equipment was delivered! The guys ordered up a 17-barrel, three vessel system with five fermentation tanks from Quality Tank Systems.

Andy has had a few years to work out the kinks on recipes and it looks like the team will have a wide portfolio with Andy looking to breweries like Firestone Walker and Founders for inspiration. Expect to find a British Session IPA along with an American session, a Pivo Pils-esqe Pilsner (hoppier Pilsner), Imperial Stout, Porter, IPA and an Imperial IPA on the list of opening beers.

A highly anticipated brewery is gearing up to help grow the drink local culture and become a neighborhood anchor. I look forward to exploring Good City Brewing when it finally opens! As always, if you love it or hate it, let me know. And if you have questions you can shoot me an email at beerblog@shepex.com or find me on Facebook.