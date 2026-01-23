Bunzel’s Marks a Half-Century of Family Business

Expand Photo via Bunzel's Meats and Catering - Facebook Bunzel's sausages in case

Even before walking into Bunzel's Old-Fashioned Meat Market, you know you're onto a winner—literally, as large signs on the side of the building proclaim prestigious “Best-of” achievements. Inside, certificates, ribbons, plaques and other honors decorate the walls. There's even a row of trophies crammed above a refrigerated case filled with packages of summer sausages, snack sticks, bacon and hams. The effect is, strangely enough, not boastfulness but humility. Every recognition matters to the Bunzel's team; every honor is accepted with gratitude and displayed with pride, whether it comes from a small local organization or a national magazine like FOOD & WINE, which named Bunzel's one of the nation's top butcher shops. Bunzel’s is perennial winner in the annual Shepherd Express Best of Milwaukee contest.

Talking with owner Chip Bunzel, it's clear that the local recognition probably matters even more.

This year, Bunzel's celebrates its 50th anniversary, a half-century during which the market has become a vital part of the Milwaukee landscape. While they support the community throughout the year, it's the day-to-day traffic that makes clear how much the store means to city residents. Customers are greeted by name; conversations about meals and family and weekend plans abound. Bunzel says, “It's a 'Cheers' kind of atmosphere here—people know you. I tell my employees, pat yourselves on the back, because these people love coming in here.”

Five Generations

The family's meat-market history extends even longer than 50 years. “It goes back five generations, to my great-grandpa, Stanley Bunzel,” Bunzel says. His grandfather had a store on the South Side, but died of a heart attack when his father, Larry, was just 16. After working at various groceries, Larry opened his own store at 59th and Appleton in 1976.

Expand Photo via Bunzel's Meats and Catering - Facebook Bunzel's desserts and ready meals

Meatpacking was one of the largest industries in Milwaukee through much of the 19th and 20th centuries, a result of high demand for meat among northern European immigrants, the proximity of surrounding farms, and access to market via rail and canals from the Menomonee River Valley. Major houses, with names like Layton, Plankinton, Peck and Cudahy, dwindled after World War II, but competition was still fierce among neighborhood butcher shops. That's the world Chip Bunzel grew up in, as he and his sisters were dismissed early from school to help in the shop and make deliveries. "It was rough when we first started. There were a lot of little stores—one on every corner, just about. I remember [my parents] arguing at the dinner table about which bill we should pay next."

Top-notch customer service and quality goods paid off. After 17 years, the store relocated to 84th and Burleigh, then to 90th and Burleigh in 2016. The last move doubled the retail space and tripled the overall area, allowing the opening of an in-house bakery. Grandma Bunzel's banana bread is now joined on the bakery racks by fresh-baked morning buns, rolls, pies, and cookies made from family recipes.

Known for Great Meat

“We were a little mom and pop when we first started,” Bunzel recalls. “We had a part-time butcher and that was it. My mom was at the register, my dad was in the back, and we would float in and float out as kids. Our Christmas party used to be, 'Let's go out for a fish fry,' and it would be the family and one other person.” Now, Bunzel's has 25-30 full time employees plus part-timers. The meat case brims with beautiful cuts of everything from ground beef to special-occasion roasts, rack of lamb, and massive tomahawk steaks. A huge array of sausages and prepared meats, including stuffed, marinated and breaded chicken and pork, are all made from recipes developed in house.

This most recent move will be the last one, says Bunzel—and there are no plans to open any other stores, either. “I would never open another store. You lose that personal touch.” It's hard to see a need for another; the current location fits his ambition perfectly. Wide aisles leave room for customers to maneuver and select grocery offerings complement the main pillars of the business: the meat, deli and bakery sections.

Over the years, Bunzel has seen the business change. A cultural shift to smaller, two-income families has meant lower demand for larger cuts of meat. The exception was the Covid epidemic, when demand approached hoarding levels. “We sold more hindquarters and more sides of beef in that stretch than probably the whole time I was in business. It was like the end of the world!” Now, the challenge of rising beef prices has Bunzel adapting again. “I had to go up, but I never went up as much of some other stores did. I was trying to be nice to customers, to help them through these tough times and keep my prices as low and consistent as I can.”

While not yet ready to retire, Bunzel is looking to scale back. But time off is relative. “I'm basically down to 60-70 hours a week instead of 70-80,” he says. “I enjoy it. I'm home for dinner every night, so that's what counts.”

Long-time customers still ask about his parents, who were a welcoming presence in the store for decades. Customers will have a chance to see them again this weekend; they'll be at the store on Saturday, Jan. 24, handing out celebratory slices of anniversary cake from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. “People are always asking how they are, and since they started it, we want to honor that. Give the credit to my parents who started this crazy animal!”

Bunzel's Old-Fashioned Meat Market & Catering: